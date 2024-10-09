New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil 2 is headed to iPhone, iPad, & Mac before the end of 2024

Capcom confirmed that pre-orders are open on Apple's App Store now.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
Another major Resident Evil game is set to make its way over to Apple’s hardware ecosystem before the end of the year. Capcom has officially confirmed that 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake is slated to come to iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, and it will be launching in 2024. Moreover, pre-orders for the game are available now.

Capcom announced some of the details of Resident Evil 2’s upcoming iOS launch in a post on the game franchise’s social media. That included sharing Resident Evil 2’s official page on the App Store where customers can pre-order the game on their device of choice. Users that want to be able to play the game on their devices will need to have an iPhone 15 or later, or any Apple device that has at least an M1 Chip or later.

We don’t know for certain when Resident Evil 2 will hit Apple devices. Capcom only shared that it will be out later this year. Moreover, in order to play the game, players will need to have an online connection at start-up, so one might not simply be able to play Resident Evil 2 offline on Apple devices. Nonetheless, Resident Evil 2 is a great game and considered by many to be a shining star of Capcom’s remakes so far.

With Resident Evil 2 confirmed for Apple devices later this year, we’ll be on the look out for a release date. Stay tuned for more news and updates as they drop.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

