Nintendo reveals Alarmo interactive alarm clock priced at $100 USD The clock features 35 different scenes from across 5 games, is available to Nintendo Switch Online members now, and will be openly available in 2025.

Nintendo has announced another outlandish product this week outside of the usual gaming fare: an interactive alarm clock called Alarmo. It’s a clock that tells time, cycles scenes from various Nintendo games, plays Nintendo music when its alarm goes off, and will be able to download additional content in the future. It’s also priced at $100 USD and is available only to paid Nintendo Switch Online members in US and Canada at the moment, with a full retail release coming in 2025.

Nintendo revealed the Alarmo interactive alarm clock via a post on its website alongside a trailer. The clock is available now to those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online account via Nintendo’s online store. It can also be picked up in person at the physical Nintendo Store in New York City. In 2025, Nintendo will launch Alarmo with partnered retailers.

Nintendo’s summary of Alarmo is as follows:

Introduce a little play to your wake-up routine with Alarmo, the interactive alarm clock from Nintendo! Start the day off right with fun animations, sounds, and characters from some of your favorite games. You can even snooze the alarm with gestures and end it by getting out of bed, thanks to Alarmo's motion sensor.

At launch, theming, characters, and scenes from the following games will be available:

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Splatoon 3

Pikmin 4

Ring Fit Adventure

As Nintendo mentioned, Alarmo will also have online capabilities and will be able to download more games worth of content in future updates.

It’s an interesting thing to see Nintendo come out of the woodwork with an alarm cock this late in 2024. Those who have a Nintendo Switch Online account and want to pick up Alarmo can do so now. Otherwise, stay tuned to our Nintendo coverage for a retail release date in 2025.