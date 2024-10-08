New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare come to PC later this month

Rockstar Games is bringing its beloved action-adventure game to Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Donovan Erskine
Rockstar Games
2

More than 14 years after the release of Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar Games is bringing the acclaimed open-world game and its zombie-themed DLC to PC platforms. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare come to PC on October 29, 2024.

Rockstar Games made the official announcement on the company’s website. “For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston’s beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail,” the studio wrote. Red Dead’s PC port supports 4K resolution at up to 144hz and Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) formats.

Red Dead Redemption will also take advantage of NVIDIA DLSS to improve performance. Rockstar Games posted a new trailer on YouTube that shows Red Dead running on PC.

Last year, Rockstar brought the 2010 action-adventure game to Switch and PS4. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store when they come to PC on October 29, 2024. For all your Rockstar Games updates, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

