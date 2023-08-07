New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Red Dead Redemption is coming to Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption is also coming to PS4 later this month.
Donovan Erskine
The Nintendo Switch is more than seven years into its lifespan, and continues to add beloved third-party games from generations past, offering fans a new way to play. In a surprise announcement, Nintendo and Rockstar Games have partnered to bring the cowboy classic Red Dead Redemption to the Switch, including its popular story DLC Undead Nightmare. What’s more, it’s coming out in less than two weeks.

The Red Dead Switch port was announced in a new trailer. The iconic story of John Marston will arrive on the Switch on August 17, just ten days from the reveal. Interestingly enough, the game is also getting a PS4 release, allowing PlayStation fans to enjoy the Red Dead duology on the same platform. It’s also been confirmed that the new Red Dead Redemption port will include Undead Nightmare, the story expansion that adds zombies to the western crime drama.

Red Dead Redemption’s Switch and PS4 port is less than two weeks away. The game will also receive a physical release on October 13. It’s just the latest PS3/Xbox 360-era classic to join the Switch’s library of third-party games. It was announced in June that the Batman Arkham Trilogy would be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. As we await the latest news from Rockstar Games, stay right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

