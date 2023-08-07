Red Dead Redemption is coming to Nintendo Switch Red Dead Redemption is also coming to PS4 later this month.

The Nintendo Switch is more than seven years into its lifespan, and continues to add beloved third-party games from generations past, offering fans a new way to play. In a surprise announcement, Nintendo and Rockstar Games have partnered to bring the cowboy classic Red Dead Redemption to the Switch, including its popular story DLC Undead Nightmare. What’s more, it’s coming out in less than two weeks.

The Red Dead Switch port was announced in a new trailer. The iconic story of John Marston will arrive on the Switch on August 17, just ten days from the reveal. Interestingly enough, the game is also getting a PS4 release, allowing PlayStation fans to enjoy the Red Dead duology on the same platform. It’s also been confirmed that the new Red Dead Redemption port will include Undead Nightmare, the story expansion that adds zombies to the western crime drama.

On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems. Red Dead Redemption was originally released in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It was followed up by 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Oddly enough, there had been recent rumors surrounding a potential remaster or remake of Red Dead Redemption. It’s unclear if those rumors are still alive, or if the evidence was actually pointing toward today’s announcement.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

Red Dead Redemption’s Switch and PS4 port is less than two weeks away. The game will also receive a physical release on October 13. It’s just the latest PS3/Xbox 360-era classic to join the Switch’s library of third-party games. It was announced in June that the Batman Arkham Trilogy would be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. As we await the latest news from Rockstar Games, stay right here on Shacknews.