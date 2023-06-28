Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Red Dead Redemption gets new rating in Korea, spurring rumors of a remaster

Red Dead Redemption fans spotted a new rating Korea's games rating board, causing many to speculate that a remaster is in the works.
TJ Denzer
Image via Rockstar Games
2

An interesting Rockstar Games listing has appeared on Korea’s national video games rating board website, which seems to be a place where announcements happen before they actually happen these days. Red Dead Redemption, released in 2010, got a new rating from Korea this June, which was finalized just this week. It’s leading fans to believe that Rockstar could be cooking up a remaster for the beloved Western open-world adventure game.

The new Red Dead Redemption listing got an update on South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee website on June 27, 2023, as spotted by Gematsu. According to the page, a classification decision on whatever it is was made on June 15, 2023. There are no special title changes or subtitles for the listing. Currently, it’s just called “Red Dead Redemption”. Take2 Interactive is also listed as the applicant, lending validity to the listing.

South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee 2023 listing for Red Dead Redemption
Korea's listing of Red Dead Redemption with a 2023 classification has fans wondering if a remaster of the 2010 game is coming.
Source: South Korea Game Rating and Administration Committee

Many believe that this listing is a sign that Rockstar is moving forward with something new in the Red Dead Redemption franchise. It would be interesting if true as Rockstar reportedly shelved the possibility of remasters for Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption when Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition stumbled and fell on its face back in 2021. It doesn’t help that the Red Dead franchise currently doesn’t have much going on these days since Rockstar also decided to cease new updates on Red Dead Redemption 2’s online aspect.

It still remains to be seen if Rockstar will actually announce something new in the Red Dead franchise, but a Red Dead Redemption remaster looks increasingly likely considering we also saw Quake 2 Remastered appear on Korea’s game rating board following the previous similar leak of the original Quake Remastered. Nonetheless, stay tuned as we await confirmation or reveals out of Rockstar or Take-Two.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

      Unless it's remade in RDR2's engine with that level of detail and more mechanics and all that, really don't have any interest in playing this one for the 3rd time.

      I'm sure some will be glad to have a less glitchy version since they never bothered to fix the old one after the last patch broke some stuff in Undead Nightmare. I'd rather just replay RDR2 since there's still stuff I haven't seen or done in that game.

