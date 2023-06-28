Red Dead Redemption gets new rating in Korea, spurring rumors of a remaster Red Dead Redemption fans spotted a new rating Korea's games rating board, causing many to speculate that a remaster is in the works.

An interesting Rockstar Games listing has appeared on Korea’s national video games rating board website, which seems to be a place where announcements happen before they actually happen these days. Red Dead Redemption, released in 2010, got a new rating from Korea this June, which was finalized just this week. It’s leading fans to believe that Rockstar could be cooking up a remaster for the beloved Western open-world adventure game.

The new Red Dead Redemption listing got an update on South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee website on June 27, 2023, as spotted by Gematsu. According to the page, a classification decision on whatever it is was made on June 15, 2023. There are no special title changes or subtitles for the listing. Currently, it’s just called “Red Dead Redemption”. Take2 Interactive is also listed as the applicant, lending validity to the listing.

Korea's listing of Red Dead Redemption with a 2023 classification has fans wondering if a remaster of the 2010 game is coming.

Source: South Korea Game Rating and Administration Committee

Many believe that this listing is a sign that Rockstar is moving forward with something new in the Red Dead Redemption franchise. It would be interesting if true as Rockstar reportedly shelved the possibility of remasters for Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption when Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition stumbled and fell on its face back in 2021. It doesn’t help that the Red Dead franchise currently doesn’t have much going on these days since Rockstar also decided to cease new updates on Red Dead Redemption 2’s online aspect.

It still remains to be seen if Rockstar will actually announce something new in the Red Dead franchise, but a Red Dead Redemption remaster looks increasingly likely considering we also saw Quake 2 Remastered appear on Korea’s game rating board following the previous similar leak of the original Quake Remastered. Nonetheless, stay tuned as we await confirmation or reveals out of Rockstar or Take-Two.