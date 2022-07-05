Rockstar to prioritize GTA 6, reportedly shelves GTA 4 and Red Dead remasters New rumors state that Rockstar paused plans for GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters after the GTA Trilogy controversy.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was met with a good deal of backlash when it launched last year. Fans spelled out frustrations with the game’s buggy state and overall inferiority to the original games. Now, it appears that the entire ordeal has led Rockstar Games to rethink its future plans. According to new reports, Rockstar has put plans for remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption on hold as it puts its full focus on GTA 6.

It was originally reported by Kotaku that Rockstar Games was planning to remaster Grand Theft Auto 4 and the original Red Dead Redemption, but reconsidered those plans after the controversy with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition last year. The news stems from a tweet from @TezFunz2, a known Rockstar insider, whose report was corroborated by Kotaku. Rockstar hasn’t completely canceled the remasters, but GTA 6 will have to come first.

Image: Rockstar Games

As fans have been desperate for any details on the next Grand Theft Auto title, they’re likely pleased to learn that Rockstar Games is shifting the entirety of its focus to developing GTA 6. There is still no timetable on when we can expect an official unveiling, but the developer confirmed earlier this year that the game is indeed in development.

GTA 4 (2008) and Red Dead Redemption (2010) are two of Rockstar Games’ most celebrated titles. With how memorable those stories and characters are, it will be interesting to see if Rockstar circles back to those projects after GTA 6 is out in the wild, whenever that is. As we await additional news on GTA 6, stick with us here on Shacknews.