Rockstar to prioritize GTA 6, reportedly shelves GTA 4 and Red Dead remasters
New rumors state that Rockstar paused plans for GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters after the GTA Trilogy controversy.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was met with a good deal of backlash when it launched last year. Fans spelled out frustrations with the game’s buggy state and overall inferiority to the original games. Now, it appears that the entire ordeal has led Rockstar Games to rethink its future plans. According to new reports, Rockstar has put plans for remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption on hold as it puts its full focus on GTA 6.
It was originally reported by Kotaku that Rockstar Games was planning to remaster Grand Theft Auto 4 and the original Red Dead Redemption, but reconsidered those plans after the controversy with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition last year. The news stems from a tweet from @TezFunz2, a known Rockstar insider, whose report was corroborated by Kotaku. Rockstar hasn’t completely canceled the remasters, but GTA 6 will have to come first.
As fans have been desperate for any details on the next Grand Theft Auto title, they’re likely pleased to learn that Rockstar Games is shifting the entirety of its focus to developing GTA 6. There is still no timetable on when we can expect an official unveiling, but the developer confirmed earlier this year that the game is indeed in development.
GTA 4 (2008) and Red Dead Redemption (2010) are two of Rockstar Games’ most celebrated titles. With how memorable those stories and characters are, it will be interesting to see if Rockstar circles back to those projects after GTA 6 is out in the wild, whenever that is. As we await additional news on GTA 6, stick with us here on Shacknews.
This really bums me out — remasters of both games would be amazing and I’d love to play them.
HOWEVER… if they were leaving that up to the clowns who did the GTA3 Trilogy ports, this is good news. Im sure it wasn’t ALL their fault that things went as poorly as it did, but fucking hell that was a huge disappointment. The only bit of it I played was San Andreas thanks to Game Pass, but good lord it was bad. I played for like an hour and the damn thing gave me a migraine that literally lasted for DAYS.
Starting from a mobile port was such a dumb idea too. Lighting is so important to the look of those games, and if you don’t nail that, don’t bother. :/
