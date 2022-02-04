Rockstar confirms the next GTA game is in 'active development' Rockstar Games will provide details on GTA 6 when they're ready.

In a new Rockstar Newswire post, the developer talks about updates and changes coming to GTA 5 on the Xbox One and PS4, as well as the Xbox Series X and PS5. It’s here that they also provide a brief update on the future of the franchise. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in ‘active development.’

The latest Rockstar Newswire post primarily focuses on the ongoing development of GTA 5 and GTA Online, specifically confirming the game’s March release date for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. That said, the developers broke their silence on what fans have been dying to learn more about - GTA 6. Though there aren’t any concrete details, Rockstar Games confirms that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series is in ‘active development.’

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

Interestingly enough, the developer does not refer to the game as GTA 6 in this update. That could simply mean that the game is too early in development and they’re not ready to officially title it, or, perhaps the next game isn’t called “Grand Theft Auto 6.” It wouldn’t be the first time that the franchise ditched the numbered entries.

There’s still no word on when we’ll get our first look at GTA 6, but fans can rest assured that the game is indeed in development. Until then, GTA 5 continues to receive new content and features to keep players occupied. For more on the Grand Theft Auto series, stick with Shacknews.