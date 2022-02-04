New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rockstar confirms the next GTA game is in 'active development'

Rockstar Games will provide details on GTA 6 when they're ready.
Donovan Erskine
11

In a new Rockstar Newswire post, the developer talks about updates and changes coming to GTA 5 on the Xbox One and PS4, as well as the Xbox Series X and PS5. It’s here that they also provide a brief update on the future of the franchise. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in ‘active development.’

The latest Rockstar Newswire post primarily focuses on the ongoing development of GTA 5 and GTA Online, specifically confirming the game’s March release date for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. That said, the developers broke their silence on what fans have been dying to learn more about - GTA 6. Though there aren’t any concrete details, Rockstar Games confirms that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series is in ‘active development.’

Interestingly enough, the developer does not refer to the game as GTA 6 in this update. That could simply mean that the game is too early in development and they’re not ready to officially title it, or, perhaps the next game isn’t called “Grand Theft Auto 6.” It wouldn’t be the first time that the franchise ditched the numbered entries.

There’s still no word on when we’ll get our first look at GTA 6, but fans can rest assured that the game is indeed in development. Until then, GTA 5 continues to receive new content and features to keep players occupied. For more on the Grand Theft Auto series, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

