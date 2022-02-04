Rockstar confirms the next GTA game is in 'active development'
Rockstar Games will provide details on GTA 6 when they're ready.
In a new Rockstar Newswire post, the developer talks about updates and changes coming to GTA 5 on the Xbox One and PS4, as well as the Xbox Series X and PS5. It’s here that they also provide a brief update on the future of the franchise. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in ‘active development.’
The latest Rockstar Newswire post primarily focuses on the ongoing development of GTA 5 and GTA Online, specifically confirming the game’s March release date for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. That said, the developers broke their silence on what fans have been dying to learn more about - GTA 6. Though there aren’t any concrete details, Rockstar Games confirms that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series is in ‘active development.’
Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022
With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.
Interestingly enough, the developer does not refer to the game as GTA 6 in this update. That could simply mean that the game is too early in development and they’re not ready to officially title it, or, perhaps the next game isn’t called “Grand Theft Auto 6.” It wouldn’t be the first time that the franchise ditched the numbered entries.
There’s still no word on when we’ll get our first look at GTA 6, but fans can rest assured that the game is indeed in development. Until then, GTA 5 continues to receive new content and features to keep players occupied. For more on the Grand Theft Auto series, stick with Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rockstar confirms the next GTA game is in 'active development'
Also, GTAV on new consoles will have ray tracing!
I stopped playing GTA online because I could never really complete the heists with random members, so I could never really earn much money. But it seems like all the DLC content, like those sweet cars and car mods, just cost a ridiculous amount of money, as if GTA was only catering to whales that would buy GTA bucks.
I'm probably wrong, but at this point anything GTA online just seems to have an impossible barrier to entry.
Water is wet.
Maybe GTA sequel has taken so long is the timing of when they started and PS4/Pro/5's release? If Rockstar is in mid-cycle of engine development and a new console is about to ship, their desire to retool makes way more sense. PS5/XBX is gonna be on the shelves for some time, better to exploit all of these systems than previous gen.
