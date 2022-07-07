Red Dead Online to cease new major content updates Rockstar will focus on bringing new Telegram Missions to the game and highlighting the Red Dead Online community in future updates.

Red Dead Online has been the multiplayer component Red Dead Redemption 2 for quite a few years, giving cowpokes around the world a wilderness to explore, interact with, and conquer in whatever ways they choose with fellow cowpokes. However, much like Dutch van der Linde looked John Marston in the eye and left him to die, so too is Rockstar seemingly putting the kibosh on new content in Red Dead Online and leaving it as is for the foreseeable future. There will be no more major content updates for the game for now.

Rockstar revealed its intention to stop new major content updates in Red Dead Online in a Rockstar Wire post on July 7, 2022. In this community update post focused on Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online, Rockstar revealed that it would not be doing any further major content updates for Red Dead 2’s multiplayer mode.

“We plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years, and we will continue to highlight and share the creative efforts of our Red Dead community at every opportunity via the Newswire and beyond,” the post reads.

Red Dead Online has seen quite a few major updates over the years since Red Dead Redemption 2 launched, but it looks like it's coming to a close with the end of major content updates. [Image via Rockstar Games]

Telegram Missions are fine and dandy, but it looks like Red Dead Online fans are out of luck if they hope to see any new specialties, jobs, heists, treasure hunts, or more come to Red Dead Online. It sounds Rockstar is done with creating more than that for the game in the foreseeable future. Given the recent rumors that Rockstar put the stop on various remakes and remasters in order to focus on development of Grand Theft Auto 6, it may very well be that it’s also pulling in devs from RDO to focus on that.

We’ll continue to update as new content in Red Dead Online is made available, but it looks like those updates are set to become few and far between. Stay tuned for any updates or changes.