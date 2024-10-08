SEGA and Universal Pictures announce Shinobi movie adaptation A Shinobi motion picture adaptation is in development. SEGA and Universal Pictures announced the movie today in a joint press release.

SEGA and Universal Pictures just announced a video game movie adaptation of the Shinobi franchise. SEGA previously announced a new Shinobi game is in development at The Game Awards 2023.

Here's everything we know so far about this upcoming Shinobi movie:

Sam Hargrave (Extraction franchise) is set to direct an adaptation of SEGA’s iconic franchise, SHINOBI, with Ken Kobayashi (Sunny, Move On) adapting the screenplay for Universal Pictures.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions. Dmitri M. Johnson will produce through Story Kitchen. Toru Nakahara will produce through SEGA. Mike Goldberg will executive produce alongside Timothy I. Stevenson, who is co-producing.

SHINOBI follows Universal Pictures’ 2023 video game adaptation success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s which grossed over $1.4B and $290M respectively in the global box office.

It appears that SEGA and Universal pictures believe that the Shinobi IP is fit for an adaptation on the big screen. With successful releases of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Night's at Freddy's, Hollywood is ramping up the adaptations.