SEGA and Universal Pictures announce Shinobi movie adaptation

A Shinobi motion picture adaptation is in development. SEGA and Universal Pictures announced the movie today in a joint press release.
Asif Khan
2

SEGA and Universal Pictures just announced a video game movie adaptation of the Shinobi franchise. SEGA previously announced a new Shinobi game is in development at The Game Awards 2023.

Here's everything we know so far about this upcoming Shinobi movie:

  • Sam Hargrave (Extraction franchise) is set to direct an adaptation of SEGA’s iconic franchise, SHINOBI, with Ken Kobayashi (Sunny, Move On) adapting the screenplay for Universal Pictures.

  • Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions. Dmitri M. Johnson will produce through Story Kitchen. Toru Nakahara will produce through SEGA. Mike Goldberg will executive produce alongside Timothy I. Stevenson, who is co-producing. 

  • SHINOBI follows Universal Pictures’ 2023 video game adaptation success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s which grossed over $1.4B and $290M respectively in the global box office.

Screenshot of Shinobi for Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console.

Source: Nintendo

It appears that SEGA and Universal pictures believe that the Shinobi IP is fit for an adaptation on the big screen. With successful releases of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Night's at Freddy's, Hollywood is ramping up the adaptations.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

