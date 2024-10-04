New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

FromSoftware employees to receive 11.8% raises effective April 2025

The Elden Ring developer is increasing wages for its workers in pursuit of building a 'rewarding work environment.'
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
1

FromSoftware, the studio behind Elden Ring and the Dark Souls series, has announced that it will be increasing wages for its existing employees and new hires in April 2025. The announcement follows a financial and critical hot streak for the studio after the release of Elden Ring and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

FromSoftware announced the pay raises for its workers in a press release. Salaries will increase by 11.8% when the change goes into effect. New graduates will see their pay raised from 260,000 Yen to 300,000 Yen.

An Armored Core mecha from Amrored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Source: Bandai Namco

FromSoftware most recently released Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion for its critically beloved action RPG Elden Ring. The expansion sold over five million units, making Elden Ring an even bigger success than it already was.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola