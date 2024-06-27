Evening Reading - June 27, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

"Lord, I want to thank you for my smoking hot wife."



Joe Nelms' pre-race prayer at Nashville in 2011 might be the greatest in NASCAR history. pic.twitter.com/caH1q5oPK2 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 26, 2024

NASCAR history? In this economy?

Great moments in Andre the Giant history

On the set of The Princess Bride, André the Giant once "let out a 16-second fart and brought production to a standstill."



Nobody said anything except director Rob Reiner, who said "Are you OK, André?" to which André replied, "I am now boss." pic.twitter.com/97E73VWwYG — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 25, 2024

Farts will always be funny.

Bungee One Studio

That certainly is one way to exercise.

Snoop Dogg breaks down the economics of music streaming

One billion plays on Spotify for less than $45,000? In this economy?

Wild Kingdom

The moment he realizes he was adopted by two kittens.🐈🐾🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/7DuwXCsPW8 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 21, 2024

Sometimes animals adopt humans.

Even raccoons like belly rubs.

Golden retrievers are such goofballs.

This is probably the best antitheft policy I have ever seen

Anything to keep Windows 11 off my computer.

Rivian held an investor event today

Awesome piece from today’s @Rivian investor event on why designing and building our technology in-house is integral to our vehicles and our mission. pic.twitter.com/uADLieKfBr — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) June 27, 2024

RJ Scaringe appears to be a decent executive. One can only hope he won't buy Bumble or something dumb like Twitter with his newfound wealth. I am definitely looking at a Rivian for my next EV purchase.

Shacknews Development Update

We will be pushing a big Bubbletron update tomorrow. There will be a short Bubbletron Direct tomorrow. It will run before Game Trader Live at 4:00 p.m. ET.

There will be a short Bubbletron Direct tomorrow. It will run before Game Trader Live at 4:00 p.m. ET.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.