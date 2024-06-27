Evening Reading - June 27, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- E4 Remake: Takashi Iizuka on Sonic Adventure 2 Remake, remasters & adding Shadow to Generations
- E4 Remake: Maximilian Dood on Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond mod project & its goals
- E4 Remake: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves devs on restoring the glory of SNK's fighting franchise
- E4 Remake: Path of Exile 2 Game Director on Witch class, Minion balance & console ports
- E4 Remake: Marvel Rivals devs on roster, design & how it's different from Overwatch
- E4 Remake: Atari's Yars Rising developers talk going from retro to remake
- E4 Remake: Tales of the Shire will let you farm & cook, but not brew beer
- Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 presentation announced for July 2024
- E4 Remake: Battle Aces wants to be StarCraft 2 but better and more streamlined
- Mortal Kombat 1 June 27, 2024 patch notes nerf Peacekeeper
- Marvel Snap June 27, 2024 update patch notes buff Miles Morales and Nick Fury
- Nintendo says it has increased its information security to combat leaks
Shacknews E4 Remake begins now! #e4remake #doitforshacknews pic.twitter.com/9xd9acW8sB— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 27, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Let us pray
"Lord, I want to thank you for my smoking hot wife."— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 26, 2024
Joe Nelms' pre-race prayer at Nashville in 2011 might be the greatest in NASCAR history. pic.twitter.com/caH1q5oPK2
NASCAR history? In this economy?
Great moments in Andre the Giant history
On the set of The Princess Bride, André the Giant once "let out a 16-second fart and brought production to a standstill."— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 25, 2024
Nobody said anything except director Rob Reiner, who said "Are you OK, André?" to which André replied, "I am now boss." pic.twitter.com/97E73VWwYG
Farts will always be funny.
Bungee One Studio
That certainly is one way to exercise.
Snoop Dogg breaks down the economics of music streaming
One billion plays on Spotify for less than $45,000? In this economy?
Wild Kingdom
The moment he realizes he was adopted by two kittens.🐈🐾🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/7DuwXCsPW8— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 21, 2024
Sometimes animals adopt humans.
Raccoon chillin’ out— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 20, 2024
pic.twitter.com/wJUpiKj5Qy
Even raccoons like belly rubs.
Oh hai!!! pic.twitter.com/iEMvYykeyT— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) June 27, 2024
Golden retrievers are such goofballs.
This is probably the best antitheft policy I have ever seen
Pwnd pic.twitter.com/jhBneX1E14— PC Philanthropy (@PcPhilanthropy) June 27, 2024
Anything to keep Windows 11 off my computer.
Rivian held an investor event today
Awesome piece from today’s @Rivian investor event on why designing and building our technology in-house is integral to our vehicles and our mission. pic.twitter.com/uADLieKfBr— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) June 27, 2024
RJ Scaringe appears to be a decent executive. One can only hope he won't buy Bumble or something dumb like Twitter with his newfound wealth. I am definitely looking at a Rivian for my next EV purchase.
Shacknews Development Update
We will be pushing a big Bubbletron update tomorrow. There will be a short Bubbletron Direct tomorrow. It will run before Game Trader Live at 4:00 p.m. ET.
