New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - June 27, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Let us pray

NASCAR history? In this economy?

Great moments in Andre the Giant history

Farts will always be funny.

Bungee One Studio

That certainly is one way to exercise.

Snoop Dogg breaks down the economics of music streaming

One billion plays on Spotify for less than $45,000? In this economy?

Wild Kingdom

Sometimes animals adopt humans.

Even raccoons like belly rubs.

Golden retrievers are such goofballs.

This is probably the best antitheft policy I have ever seen

Anything to keep Windows 11 off my computer.

Rivian held an investor event today

RJ Scaringe appears to be a decent executive. One can only hope he won't buy Bumble or something dumb like Twitter with his newfound wealth. I am definitely looking at a Rivian for my next EV purchase.

Shacknews Development Update

Screenshot of Bubbletron game's landing page.

Source: Bubbletron

We will be pushing a big Bubbletron update tomorrow. There will be a short Bubbletron Direct tomorrow. It will run before Game Trader Live at 4:00 p.m. ET.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 27, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola