Mortal Kombat 1 June 27, 2024 patch notes nerf Peacekeeper
Peacekeeper has been a strong character since his launch in Mortal Kombat and this latest update aims to balance him out amid other buffs and nerfs.
The latest update has dropped for Mortal Kombat 1, bringing the latest run of nerfs and buffs to the game (just ahead of CEO 2024, no less). This update tends to various characters in the game, one of the most prominent of which is Peacekeeper. The John Cena-voiced Suicide Squad hero has been what many would call an overpowered force in Mortal Kombat 1’s roster, and this update aims to balance him out a bit. Other characters caught various balancing and fixes as well and we’ve got the full details here.
Mortal Kombat 1 June 27, 2024 patch notes
The latest patch is now live. Make sure to update your game before getting back into kombat. #MK1— Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) June 27, 2024
Patch notes: https://t.co/rfIQ55Tbnb https://t.co/AY2TZEaKEg
NetherRealm Studios rolled out Mortal Kombat 1’s June 27 update and its accompanying patch notes on all available platforms today. Peacekeeper definitely got some of the biggest changes with increased start-up and recovery frames on some of his most abusable moves. Johnny Cage has also been a top performer and got a few similar nerfs to balance him, including increased start-up frames on his parry and removing the ability to delay these moves. Meanwhile, arguably underperforming characters like Li Mei and Reptile got buffs to try to boost them in the roster. Read the rest of the notes below:
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Geras
- Inevitable now has 21 start-up frames (down from 26)
- Timefall (Away + Back Kick) now recovers 2 frames faster
- Adjusted Hit Regions of Sandstorm making it easier to send the opponent forward
- Increased the maximum range that Colliding Worlds (Fatal Blow) can teleport
Havik
- Chaos Kick (Back Kick) now recovers 1 frame faster
- Dislocated (Front Kick) now has 13 start-up frames (down from 15)
- Drop Dead (Towards + Front Punch, Front Kick) now recovers 15 frames faster & has 10 less frames of blockstun
Johnny Cage
- Show Off Parry now has 8 start-up frames (up from 6)
- Enhanced Show Off Parry now has 4 start-up frames (up from 0) & has 15 more recovery frames
- Show Off & Enhanced Show Off can no longer be delayed
- Shadow Kick & Enhanced Shadow Kick now has 10 start-up frames (up from 8) & has 2 more frames of recovery on miss
Kitana
- Reduced the combo damage scaling of Square Wave & Enhanced Square Wave
Li Mei
- The first attack in Pankration Champion (Back Kick, Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 16 start-up frames (down from 19)
- Sky Lantern after being ignited by Nova Blast now hits Mid (was High) & causes 10 more blockstun with slightly increased pushback
- Lion's Pounce (Towards + Front Kick) now has 3 more active frames & recovers 7 frames faster
Nitara
- Must Feed (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) can now be 2in1 cancelled & does 20 less damage
Reptile
- Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch) now recovers 4 frames faster & has 5 more frames of blockstun
- Devastating Blow Charge (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) & Devastating Blow Charge maximum (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) now recover 5 frames faster
- Tail Of Two Hities (Back Punch, Back Kick) & Sneaky Lizard (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) now recovers 3 frames faster on hit & has 5 more blockstun frames
- Acid Spit, Enhanced Acid Spit, Acid Spit Ball, & Enhanced Acid Spit Ball now have 5 more blockstun frames
Sub-Zero
- Freezing Point (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -12)
- Blistering Blizzard (Back Punch, Front Punch) now recovers 2 frames faster & has consistent combo damage scaling for Airborne & Grounded opponents
Scorpion
- Heavy Knee (Towards + Front Kick) cancel frame is now 2 frames earlier & has 1 less recovery frame
- Fire Pillar Thrust (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 18 startup frames (down from 19)
Peacemaker
- Activate Human Torpedo! & Enhanced Human Torpedo! now have 16 start-up frames (up from 12) & 13 more frames of recovery on miss
- Activate Human Torpedo! no longer causes stumble animation when blocked & has 10 less frames of blockstun
- Beautiful Bird Bullet now has 10 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block
- Ground-Air Offensive now has 5 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block
- Activate Force Field now has 30 more frames of recovery
- Anti-Gravity’s attack now does 35 damage on block (down from 50)
Kameo Fighters
Kameo Sonya
- Leg Grab now has 25 start-up frames (down from 29), hits Overhead (was Mid), & is +1 on block (up from -9)
Kameo Stryker
- Fixed an issue where the 2nd Grenade in Low Grenade Toss & High Grenade Toss could sometimes have additional combo gravity
- Kuffed now has 9 less frames of recovery on miss, is +1 on block (up from -9), & Stryker reaches slightly farther for the opponent
Kameo Motaro
- Adjusted teleport location when Main Fighter isn’t facing the opponent
Kameo Mavado
- Increased base health value to 250 (from 200)
That covers the entirety of the Mortal Kombat 1 June 27, 2024 patch notes. Stay tuned to the Mortal Kombat 1 topic for more updates and news on the game.
