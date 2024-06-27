Mortal Kombat 1 June 27, 2024 patch notes nerf Peacekeeper Peacekeeper has been a strong character since his launch in Mortal Kombat and this latest update aims to balance him out amid other buffs and nerfs.

The latest update has dropped for Mortal Kombat 1, bringing the latest run of nerfs and buffs to the game (just ahead of CEO 2024, no less). This update tends to various characters in the game, one of the most prominent of which is Peacekeeper. The John Cena-voiced Suicide Squad hero has been what many would call an overpowered force in Mortal Kombat 1’s roster, and this update aims to balance him out a bit. Other characters caught various balancing and fixes as well and we’ve got the full details here.

Mortal Kombat 1 June 27, 2024 patch notes

The latest patch is now live. Make sure to update your game before getting back into kombat. #MK1



Patch notes: https://t.co/rfIQ55Tbnb https://t.co/AY2TZEaKEg — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) June 27, 2024

NetherRealm Studios rolled out Mortal Kombat 1’s June 27 update and its accompanying patch notes on all available platforms today. Peacekeeper definitely got some of the biggest changes with increased start-up and recovery frames on some of his most abusable moves. Johnny Cage has also been a top performer and got a few similar nerfs to balance him, including increased start-up frames on his parry and removing the ability to delay these moves. Meanwhile, arguably underperforming characters like Li Mei and Reptile got buffs to try to boost them in the roster. Read the rest of the notes below:

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Geras

Inevitable now has 21 start-up frames (down from 26)

Timefall (Away + Back Kick) now recovers 2 frames faster

Adjusted Hit Regions of Sandstorm making it easier to send the opponent forward

Increased the maximum range that Colliding Worlds (Fatal Blow) can teleport

Havik

Chaos Kick (Back Kick) now recovers 1 frame faster

Dislocated (Front Kick) now has 13 start-up frames (down from 15)

Drop Dead (Towards + Front Punch, Front Kick) now recovers 15 frames faster & has 10 less frames of blockstun

Johnny Cage

Show Off Parry now has 8 start-up frames (up from 6)

Enhanced Show Off Parry now has 4 start-up frames (up from 0) & has 15 more recovery frames

Show Off & Enhanced Show Off can no longer be delayed

Shadow Kick & Enhanced Shadow Kick now has 10 start-up frames (up from 8) & has 2 more frames of recovery on miss

Kitana

Reduced the combo damage scaling of Square Wave & Enhanced Square Wave

Li Mei

The first attack in Pankration Champion (Back Kick, Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 16 start-up frames (down from 19)

Sky Lantern after being ignited by Nova Blast now hits Mid (was High) & causes 10 more blockstun with slightly increased pushback

Lion's Pounce (Towards + Front Kick) now has 3 more active frames & recovers 7 frames faster

Nitara

Must Feed (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) can now be 2in1 cancelled & does 20 less damage

Reptile

Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch) now recovers 4 frames faster & has 5 more frames of blockstun

Devastating Blow Charge (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) & Devastating Blow Charge maximum (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) now recover 5 frames faster

Tail Of Two Hities (Back Punch, Back Kick) & Sneaky Lizard (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) now recovers 3 frames faster on hit & has 5 more blockstun frames

Acid Spit, Enhanced Acid Spit, Acid Spit Ball, & Enhanced Acid Spit Ball now have 5 more blockstun frames

Sub-Zero

Freezing Point (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -12)

Blistering Blizzard (Back Punch, Front Punch) now recovers 2 frames faster & has consistent combo damage scaling for Airborne & Grounded opponents

Scorpion

Heavy Knee (Towards + Front Kick) cancel frame is now 2 frames earlier & has 1 less recovery frame

Fire Pillar Thrust (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 18 startup frames (down from 19)

Peacemaker

Activate Human Torpedo! & Enhanced Human Torpedo! now have 16 start-up frames (up from 12) & 13 more frames of recovery on miss

Activate Human Torpedo! no longer causes stumble animation when blocked & has 10 less frames of blockstun

Beautiful Bird Bullet now has 10 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block

Ground-Air Offensive now has 5 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block

Activate Force Field now has 30 more frames of recovery

Anti-Gravity’s attack now does 35 damage on block (down from 50)

Kameo Fighters

Kameo Sonya

Leg Grab now has 25 start-up frames (down from 29), hits Overhead (was Mid), & is +1 on block (up from -9)

Kameo Stryker

Fixed an issue where the 2nd Grenade in Low Grenade Toss & High Grenade Toss could sometimes have additional combo gravity

Kuffed now has 9 less frames of recovery on miss, is +1 on block (up from -9), & Stryker reaches slightly farther for the opponent

Kameo Motaro

Adjusted teleport location when Main Fighter isn’t facing the opponent

Kameo Mavado

Increased base health value to 250 (from 200)

That covers the entirety of the Mortal Kombat 1 June 27, 2024 patch notes. Stay tuned to the Mortal Kombat 1 topic for more updates and news on the game.