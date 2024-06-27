New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Atari's Yars Rising developers talk going from retro to remake

As part of Shacknews E4 Remake, we had a chat with the developers behind Yars Rising to hear more about this exciting remake of a classic.
The Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues with a very special interview with the developers behind Yars Rising. Please, take a look at the video below to hear from the team at WayForward about what goes into taking a classic game and reviving it for a modern audience.

While you’re listening to the interview, you can also take a moment to wishlist Yars Rising on Steam. The game is scheduled to release in September, which gives you a few more months to get excited! Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you even more exclusive developer interviews as part of our E4 Remake. Find more on our Shacknews E4 Remake page.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

