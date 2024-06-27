New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Path of Exile 2 Game Director on Witch class, Minion balance & console ports

Learn more about recently revealed content for Path of Exile 2 in this E4 Remake exclusive interview.
Donovan Erskine
1

If you’re looking forward to Path of Exile 2, we’ve got the interview for you! We spoke with the game director on the upcoming sequel to learn more about the game’s content and features.

You can wishlist Path of Exile 2 for future news updates on Steam now. If you enjoyed this interview, we have plenty of additional E4 Remake content for you to check out.

