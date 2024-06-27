E4 Remake: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves devs on restoring the glory of SNK's fighting franchise We spoke to the developers at SNK about their passion and ambition in rekindling hype for the Fatal Fury series.

SNK has been doing well in putting up solid fighting games like Samurai Shodown and The King of Fighters 15 in recent years, but one classic franchise has rested dormant while its characters were used elsewhere. Fatal Fury has a long history and following and it’s about to come to a new generation with City of the Wolves. Restoring this franchise to its former glory is also quite the job for the devs at SNK, but they’re more than up to the task. We spoke to them about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, its mechanics, and that ambitious effort in the interview below.

