New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

E4 Remake: Battle Aces wants to be StarCraft 2 but better and more streamlined

The developers of Battle Aces share their inspirations and insight into the new RTS game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

This E4 Remake interview is all about Battle Aces, the recently revealed RTS game from Uncapped Games. If you’re curious to learn more about this neat little indie, you’re in the right place.

Battle Aces will be coming to PC, and you can wishlist it now on Steam. For more insightful discussions with developers, take a scroll through our E4 Remake topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola