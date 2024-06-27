New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Marvel Rivals devs on roster, design & how it's different from Overwatch

The Marvel Rivals team joined E4 Remake to talk about their upcoming hero shooter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Rivals is looking to put the “hero” in the hero shooter genre with its cast of playable comic book characters. As we near the next open beta, we spoke with members from the Marvel Rivals development team at E4 to learn more about the shooter.

During the interview, we discussed the roster of heroes in Marvel Rivals and the design philosophy behind them. The developers also addressed comparisons to Overwatch, explaining what separates their game from Blizzard’s hero shooter.

If you enjoyed this interview, stick around for more exclusive E4 Remake interviews and content. Marvel Rivals is set to launch later this year, and you can catch future updates on its official Steam page.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

