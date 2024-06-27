E4 Remake: Marvel Rivals devs on roster, design & how it's different from Overwatch The Marvel Rivals team joined E4 Remake to talk about their upcoming hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is looking to put the “hero” in the hero shooter genre with its cast of playable comic book characters. As we near the next open beta, we spoke with members from the Marvel Rivals development team at E4 to learn more about the shooter.

During the interview, we discussed the roster of heroes in Marvel Rivals and the design philosophy behind them. The developers also addressed comparisons to Overwatch, explaining what separates their game from Blizzard’s hero shooter.

If you enjoyed this interview, stick around for more exclusive E4 Remake interviews and content. Marvel Rivals is set to launch later this year, and you can catch future updates on its official Steam page.