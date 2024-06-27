New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Tales of the Shire will let you farm & cook, but not brew beer

We chatted with the folks behind Tales of the Shire.
As E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing our Jobs continues, we’ve come to Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game. This upcoming casual life sim will players create their own Hobbit as they explore this beautiful game. We had the opportunity to meet up and chat about Tales of the Shire at Summer Games Fest. Please take a look.

If this seems like your kind of game, you’re not alone. Head on over to the Tales of the Shire Steam page to keep tabs on what’s coming and when. You can also follow along with Shacknews and our E4 Remake coverage.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

