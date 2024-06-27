Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 presentation announced for July 2024 A full reveal of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and news Resident Evil 7 on mobile devices and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess are coming in the 25-minute presentation.

Capcom has already shown off some interesting stuff in summer game showcases so far, but it looks like the popular developer and publisher is far from done. It’s announced the Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 showcase, which will be a presentation featuring news, updates, and reveals for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Resident Evil 7 on iOS and Android, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

The Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 showcase was announced via Capcom social media this week. The showcase is expected to go live on July 1, 2024, at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, and is expected to run for around 25 minutes. The showcase will focus entirely on three projects at Capcom:

The first details of the recently teased Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be revealed

More news on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Details about Resident Evil 7 on iPhone/iPad/Mac

The first details of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will definitely be one of the highlights of the upcoming presentation. Revealed out of the blue earlier this week, Capcom humbly calls it a remaster, but it’s looking more like a full-on remake in the RE Engine that seems like it’s going to bring a very big visual upgrade to the classic zombie action game. Nonetheless, it will also be fun to learn even more about Kunitsu-Gami.

Whatever we get from the Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 showcase, stay tuned here at Shacknews as news drops from the presentation.