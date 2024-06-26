New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster announced

Capcom is seemingly doing a full remake of Dead Rising in the RE Engine.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
1

Dead Rising stands as one of the beloved zombie games of the 21st century, and developer Capcom is looking to breathe new life into it. The studio has announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which looks like a full remake of the first Dead Rising game.

Capcom announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster in a trailer this morning. The video recaps the history of Dead Rising, from its original release in 2006, to the HD remaster in 2016, to the newly announced Deluxe Remaster. There’s also footage that gives us our first look at Frank West and the fictional town of Willamette, Colorado.

While the game is titled as a remaster, it looks more like a full remake of the 2006 zombie game. Frank West seemingly has a brand-new model, and Capcom teased that the game has a new look.

There’s no current release window for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, but Capcom says more information is coming soon. Bookmark our new topic page for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for future updates on the project.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola