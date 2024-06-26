Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster announced Capcom is seemingly doing a full remake of Dead Rising in the RE Engine.

Dead Rising stands as one of the beloved zombie games of the 21st century, and developer Capcom is looking to breathe new life into it. The studio has announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which looks like a full remake of the first Dead Rising game.

Capcom announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster in a trailer this morning. The video recaps the history of Dead Rising, from its original release in 2006, to the HD remaster in 2016, to the newly announced Deluxe Remaster. There’s also footage that gives us our first look at Frank West and the fictional town of Willamette, Colorado.

While the game is titled as a remaster, it looks more like a full remake of the 2006 zombie game. Frank West seemingly has a brand-new model, and Capcom teased that the game has a new look.

There’s no current release window for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, but Capcom says more information is coming soon. Bookmark our new topic page for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for future updates on the project.