E4 Remake: Maximilian Dood on Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond mod project & its goals A wealth of passion, talent, and effort has gone into adding beautiful new visuals, gameplay, and modes to Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite.

It wasn’t that long ago that a certain mod project for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite caught traction on the internet. With popular fighting game content creator Maximilian Dood lending his expertise and influence to the project, its goal is to revamp the game’s looks, rework and add to the gameplay, and even add new modes to make Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite into the game it arguably should have been all along. In fact, we got to hear more about the project and its goals from Dood himself in a full interview below. Check it out.

