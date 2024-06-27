New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Maximilian Dood on Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond mod project & its goals

A wealth of passion, talent, and effort has gone into adding beautiful new visuals, gameplay, and modes to Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
It wasn’t that long ago that a certain mod project for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite caught traction on the internet. With popular fighting game content creator Maximilian Dood lending his expertise and influence to the project, its goal is to revamp the game’s looks, rework and add to the gameplay, and even add new modes to make Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite into the game it arguably should have been all along. In fact, we got to hear more about the project and its goals from Dood himself in a full interview below. Check it out.

To learn more about the Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond mod project, follow it on social media, as well as Maximilian Dood himself for further updates. You can also keep up with all of our wonderful showcase content on the E4 Remake topic.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

