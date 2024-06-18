Evening Reading - June 18, 2024

Welcome, Shackers! We’re past the midway point of June, slipping into the back end of summer gaming reveals and goodness for this month! We’re still chugging along with our own plethora of content, and plenty more exciting things are on the way. We’ll have plenty to reveal soon, but until then, it’s time to draw the curtain on another day of posting. That means a new Evening Reading filled to the brim with today’s Nintendo Direct news and reactions!

There was news today

THERE IS NEWS THIS IS NOT A DRILL THERE IS NEWS



METROID PRIME 4: BEYOND, COMING 2025 pic.twitter.com/2oTeZP2boJ — Daily Metroid Prime 4: Beyond News Update (@DailyPrime4News) June 18, 2024

It's only been about 7 years since Metroid Prime 4 was announced in the first place. Just one(?) more year.

Gonna take you for a ride

Wild to see the Vs. Capcom games finally back in action.

More Donkey Kong remasters?... Okay.

DK’s actually had a pretty quiet Switch era for new content. Hopefully he gets some all-new love on the next console.

It’s HER time to shine!!!

echoes of wisdom zelda ily already pic.twitter.com/9l6CIfPEqf — Emily 🌱 (commissions open!) (@EmilyE_Draws) June 18, 2024

Go get ‘em, Zelda! Link’ll be fine.

Echo powers sure do look strong

Hopefully Zelda practices safe firearm etiquette.

Or we can give her a CMD

That’s Cucco of Mass Destruction. Lord help us if these monsters can be echoed.

Press A to save the boy

Those who have finished Tears of the Kingdom… If you know, you know.

Not all good news this week

Hollow Knight: Silksong holdouts remain down bad.

Star Fox fans are in the same boat

No barrel rolls for this generation of Nintendo.

Alan Wake visits your island… WYD?

Probably make him leave ASAP based on his history with fictional worlds and small islands.

A writ for your Erdtree release day

Tarnished, have your masters, educators, and overseers not seen the light of Miquella?



Perchance use this note to convince them of the importance of your quest in the Realm of Shadow.#EldenRing #ShadowoftheErdtree pic.twitter.com/mGo4U9BUgN — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 18, 2024

I don’t know if your boss accepts Tarnished sick notes… but they should.

What was your favorite announcement from the Nintendo Direct?