Evening Reading - June 18, 2024

Welcome, Shackers! We’re past the midway point of June, slipping into the back end of summer gaming reveals and goodness for this month! We’re still chugging along with our own plethora of content, and plenty more exciting things are on the way. We’ll have plenty to reveal soon, but until then, it’s time to draw the curtain on another day of posting. That means a new Evening Reading filled to the brim with today’s Nintendo Direct news and reactions!
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership announced for November
- Fantasian Neo Dimension comes to Switch in holiday 2024
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD arrives in January 2025
- Super Mario Party Jamboree comes to Switch this October
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom revealed for September 2024
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake gets November Release date, 1 & 2 HD-2D confirmed
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets gameplay trailer and 2025 release window
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics dusts off 7 legendary games in 2024
- GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update launches next week
- Nvidia (NVDA) stock passes Microsoft (MSFT) in market capitalization, now largest company on Earth
- Age of Wonders 4 Eldritch Realms is the strategy game's best DLC yet
- Yars Rising brings the best of Atari into a Metroidvania
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake knows where to keep it retro
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will crush you even as its new adventure delights
THERE IS NEWS THIS IS NOT A DRILL THERE IS NEWS— Daily Metroid Prime 4: Beyond News Update (@DailyPrime4News) June 18, 2024
METROID PRIME 4: BEYOND, COMING 2025 pic.twitter.com/2oTeZP2boJ
It's only been about 7 years since Metroid Prime 4 was announced in the first place. Just one(?) more year.
Gonna take you for a ride
We did it. #MVC2isFree pic.twitter.com/LcXeFHolwv— Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) June 18, 2024
Wild to see the Vs. Capcom games finally back in action.
More Donkey Kong remasters?... Okay.
Donkey Kong is back, again... again... again pic.twitter.com/VPzCogh4Bd— Triple-Q (@TripleKyun) June 18, 2024
DK’s actually had a pretty quiet Switch era for new content. Hopefully he gets some all-new love on the next console.
It’s HER time to shine!!!
echoes of wisdom zelda ily already pic.twitter.com/9l6CIfPEqf— Emily 🌱 (commissions open!) (@EmilyE_Draws) June 18, 2024
Go get ‘em, Zelda! Link’ll be fine.
Echo powers sure do look strong
Hmm. pic.twitter.com/vTn8viGCaJ— Arthur (@cptHamburger) June 18, 2024
Hopefully Zelda practices safe firearm etiquette.
Or we can give her a CMD
#zelda #echoesofwisdom— Kinmeki ✨ COMMISSION OPEN (@Kinmeki) June 18, 2024
🐓 pic.twitter.com/EzslTVV4Li
That’s Cucco of Mass Destruction. Lord help us if these monsters can be echoed.
Press A to save the boy
幻視#zelda #echoesofwisdom pic.twitter.com/mwlqM1fecC— 葉庭 (@leaftin) June 18, 2024
Those who have finished Tears of the Kingdom… If you know, you know.
Not all good news this week
Another day, another clown costume. #hollowknight #hollowknightart #silksong #nintendo https://t.co/c6eVbL2LL8 pic.twitter.com/q6ToAPqz79— Sync (aka Rockm) (@Syncinfl0ow) June 17, 2024
Hollow Knight: Silksong holdouts remain down bad.
Star Fox fans are in the same boat
"Say 'Star Fox!'" 📸#NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/fw2UXlLWdx— Reggie (Comms Open) (@TSukoshi13) June 18, 2024
No barrel rolls for this generation of Nintendo.
Alan Wake visits your island… WYD?
If...Alan was in Animal Crossing pic.twitter.com/sb35A1AEzG— C_kakada (@c_kakada) June 18, 2024
Probably make him leave ASAP based on his history with fictional worlds and small islands.
A writ for your Erdtree release day
Tarnished, have your masters, educators, and overseers not seen the light of Miquella?— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 18, 2024
Perchance use this note to convince them of the importance of your quest in the Realm of Shadow.#EldenRing #ShadowoftheErdtree pic.twitter.com/mGo4U9BUgN
I don’t know if your boss accepts Tarnished sick notes… but they should.
