GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update launches next week New bounty hunter work and vigilante missions are coming to Grand Theft Auto Online alongside Rockstar Creator updates for custom races.

Earlier this summer, Rockstar Games teased that a major content update was coming for Grand Theft Auto Online that would bring new vigilante and bounty hunter missions to the game. Now we’ve got an official release date for that content. GTA Online’s next update is Bottom Dollar Bounties and it will be launching next week before the end of June 2024.

Rockstar shared the full details of the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update in a press release on the Rockstar Wire blog. Teased earlier this June, Rockstar officially named the content update and gave it a release date on all available platforms this week:

Maude Eccles is entrusting her burning passion for justice to the next generation of bounty hunters, and looking for someone to take over Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement, tracking down and dragging in wrongdoers from all across Los Santos and Blaine County. Work with Maude's daughter Jenette in GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties to run down all manner of reprobate scum and claim bounties in this action-packed new update to GTA Online launching on June 25.

In addition to the vigilante missions and bounty hunter work, players will be able to explore new Rockstar Creator content mostly centered around custom races. Starting on June 25, players will be able to create, share, and play new custom made Drag and Drift Races. More Rockstar Creator updates are coming throughout the summer as well, as well as a bevy of new vehicles and experiences to explore.

