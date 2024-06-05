GTA Online gets new vigilante content & Creator expansions this summer New off-the-books vigilante work, vehicles, and Creator upgrades will have players chasing crooks and creating new content in Grand Theft Auto Online.

A heaping helping of new Grand Theft Auto Online content has been announced for release this coming summer 2024. Sometime between now and August, GTA Online is getting an expansion of vigilante content and missions in which players will pursue the roughest at-large criminals in the San Andreas area. The update will also bring new vehicles and rewards into the fray, not to mention expansions to the Creator tools with a focus on player-created racing content.

Rockstar Games announced the details of the Grand Theft Auto Online summer expansion in a recent Rockstar Wire post. Players can look forward to a much-expanded array of vigilante content coming sometime in the season ahead. That will include starting up a bail enforcement and bounty hunting business that will see you get behind the wheels of new vehicles and chase down off-the-books law enforcement activities throughout Los Santos.

Grand Theft Auto Online's summer expansion will feature upgrades to the Creator tool kit that will help players create custom Drift Race tracks and Drag Race circuits and share them easily.

Source: Rockstar Games

On the Creator side, players will be able to enjoy a lot of new tools that are specific to user-created racing content. The newest update will include the expansion of custom Drift Race tracks and Drag Race circuits, as well as a host of new assets and programmable behaviors such as drivers doing donuts and bouncing lowriders and new crowd animations to add excitement and life to the periphery of your tracks. Players will also have new options in testing races, including being able to start the race from any checkpoint you want and creating best-of-rounds Drag Races where winners must secure a number of victories in a series. There are also going to be upgrades to community systems that make custom races easier to share.

There are a number of further features and tweaks coming in Grand Theft Auto Online’s summer update, so be sure to stay tuned to the GTA Online for any new details, including a release date, as we get closer to its launch this summer.