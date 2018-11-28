GTA Online: The Diamond Casino Heist brings a new big score & more
The Diamond Casino is waiting to be pilfered in Grand Theft Auto Online, but it will take some meticulous planning, and a new arcade as your home base and front, to do it.
Everything you need to know to connect your Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime accounts for more rewards.
The Diamond Casino & Resort is finally coming to GTA Online, changing the landscape of the online game as we know it.
Double rewards on Contact Missions and a GTA $250k Nightclub Bonus land in Grand Theft Auto Online this week.
Take control of the RC Bandito and tackle the eight new races that have been added to GTA Online.
In addition to some bonus GTA$ and RP, players can take advantage of some steep discounts on vehicles and weapons.
This is a massive move against cheaters and a timely one with Red Dead Online right around the corner.
Take-Two Interactive alleges that the programs have cost it at least $500,000 already.
With a GTA Online first, a resident DJ debuts a song.
Your Shacknews streaming crew will be lampin’ in GTA Online today. They got their biscuits locked and loaded.