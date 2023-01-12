The Railgun comes to GTA Online thanks to the Gun Van The Railgun is the latest way to unleash hell on your fellow GTA Online players.

GTA Online has become the ultimate playground of chaos as Rockstar Games continues to supply players with crazy gadgets and gear to take the mayhem to the next level. One of the more notorious weapons in GTA 5 proper is the Railgun, a futuristic weapon that can destroy most people and vehicles in one blast. Now, GTA Online players can purchase a Railgun and take it with them around Los Santos to terrorize other players.

Rockstar Games shared new details about the Railgun’s presence in GTA Online in a post to its official newswire. The Gun Van is an alternate place to buy weapons, with an inventory that rotates on a weekly basis. This is where players will be able to purchase the Railgun. It’s a deadly weapon that fires powerful beams of energy. It’s enough to completely destroy a vehicle, and all of its occupants, in one go. It’s a more than solid option to protect yourself as you wander the treacherous Los Santos streets.

The Railgun will be available until the Gun Van’s inventory rotates next week. In addition to the Railgun, the Gun Van is currently selling the following weapons:

Combat Shotgun

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP Launcher

RPG

Knife

Baseball Bat

Molotov

Proximity Mines

Grenades

Unlock the Ammu-Nation, there are no level requirements to buy guns from the Gun Van. These weapons are also available at a discounted rate.

The Railgun’s availability is just the latest piece of new content in GTA Online, which has continued to receive substantial updates since its release nearly a decade ago. If you’d like to keep up with everything Rockstar is doing with the game, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews topic page dedicated to GTA Online.