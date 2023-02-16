GTA Online gets new multi-floor Eclipse Boulevard Garage, free to GTA+ members Display up to 50 of your favorite vehicles in style with Grand Theft Auto Online's new Eclipse Boulevard Garage property, claimable for free for GTA+ subscribers.

Grand Theft Auto Online just got a lavish new way for car enthusiasts to show off their favorite vehicles in the game. If you’ve been looking for a place where you can display a large and dazzling array of cars, trucks, bikes, and other automotive jewels, the new multi-floor Eclipse Boulevard Garage might just be your new favorite property. It launched in GTA Online and is now available, as well as claimable for free to GTA+ subscribers through the middle of March.

Rockstar announced the Eclipse Boulevard Garage in Grand Theft Auto Online via a new trailer and press release on February 16, 2023. Players can get the garage property for free if they have a GTA+ membership from now until March 15. For everyone else it will cost a pretty penny, but is still available. This garage is more than just a storage unit. Each floor has a different vibe to it, along with hangout spaces full of amenities like seating, drinks, TVs, and surveillance (for keeping the unwelcome away from your chariots).

The new Eclipse Boulevard Garage lets GTA Online players store up to 50 vehicles on customizable floors, and is free to GTA+ members from now through March 15.

Source: Rockstar Games

GTA Online is also getting a bunch of further content alongside the release of the Eclipse Boulevard Garage. Players can check out the New Toundra Panthere Sports Car and buy it from now until February 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Los Santos Drug Wars expansion is getting new activities and missions for you to keep your hands firmly in control of the drug game in your city, including new street dealers, store robberies to stop, new daily stash houses to rob, and more.

All of this content is available now in GTA Online. If you want the Boulevard Eclipse Garage and are a GTA+ member, be sure to nab it before March 15, lest you have to pay for it later.