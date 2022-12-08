Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GTA Online gets Los Santos Drug Wars expansion next week

New missions, vehicles, and upgrades are coming in GTA Online's next update.
Donovan Erskine
Rockstar Games
1

Rockstar Games continues to supply GTA Online with new content updates to keep players engaged, even all these years after the game’s initial release. That ongoing support won’t be ending anytime soon, either, as the developer has announced the latest batch of content for GTA Online with Los Santos Drug Wars, which is arriving next week.

Rockstar provided additional details for the Los Santos Drug Wars content update in GTA Online in a post to the developer’s website earlier today. Set to release on December 13, 2022, the content will focus on Blaine County, with players working alongside Nervous Ron and a group of new characters to dive into the psychedelic trade. In the post, Rockstar goes on to share additional details about what players can expect from Los Santos Drug Wars.

The Los Santos skyline

Source: Rockstar Games

The developer has yet to release a trailer, but the official key art for Los Santos Drug Wars introduces us to some of the crazy characters we can expect to meet, as well as some of the new vehicles featured.

Los Santos will be a free content update for GTA Online players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC. While we await new details on the highly-anticipated GTA 6, we’ll continue to follow the latest updates to GTA Online. For more on what Rockstar Games is working on, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

