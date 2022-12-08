GTA Online gets Los Santos Drug Wars expansion next week New missions, vehicles, and upgrades are coming in GTA Online's next update.

Rockstar Games continues to supply GTA Online with new content updates to keep players engaged, even all these years after the game’s initial release. That ongoing support won’t be ending anytime soon, either, as the developer has announced the latest batch of content for GTA Online with Los Santos Drug Wars, which is arriving next week.

Rockstar provided additional details for the Los Santos Drug Wars content update in GTA Online in a post to the developer’s website earlier today. Set to release on December 13, 2022, the content will focus on Blaine County, with players working alongside Nervous Ron and a group of new characters to dive into the psychedelic trade. In the post, Rockstar goes on to share additional details about what players can expect from Los Santos Drug Wars.



Source: Rockstar Games

Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades. And this is just the first dose — be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come.

The developer has yet to release a trailer, but the official key art for Los Santos Drug Wars introduces us to some of the crazy characters we can expect to meet, as well as some of the new vehicles featured.

Los Santos will be a free content update for GTA Online players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC. While we await new details on the highly-anticipated GTA 6, we’ll continue to follow the latest updates to GTA Online. For more on what Rockstar Games is working on, Shacknews has you covered.