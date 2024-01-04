GTA Online gets new wildlife photography challenges & unlockable Park Ranger vehicle Players will be able to photograph the animals of San Andreas and its surrounding wilderness in new Daily Challenges.

As we kick off a new year of Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s time to grab your camera and check the tourist boards if you want to get in on the game’s latest challenges and rewards. Wildlife photography has come to the Daily Challenges in GTA Online. What’s more, if you take part in taking pictures of San Andreas and Los Santos critters, you’ll unlock the new Park Ranger vehicle and can even unlock Trade Price for it through the new photography challenge.

Rockstar Games announced the new wildlife photography challenges and Park Ranger vehicle in the latest Rockstar Newswire post this week. Starting now, players can visit the Los Santos Tourist Board in Blaine County and find out which animals tourists are looking to see. Once you have the info, you can track down and photograph three animals a day to submit as part of a new Daily Collectible. Accomplishing just one of the wildlife photography challenges will open up the opportunity to purchase the new Park Ranger vehicle. Finishing up 10 challenges will unlock its Trade Price, which allows you to acquire the vehicle more easily and cheaply.

The Park Ranger vehicle will be available to purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry after you start taking part in the wildlife photography challenges.

Source: Rockstar Games

Wildlife photography is an interesting new bend on content for Grand Theft Auto Online to kick off 2024. Where last year had us waging war with gasoline moguls and drug cartels to dominate illegal business in the game, wildlife photography seems like a tame and relaxing aside to the chaos. What’s more, the Park Ranger looks like it will be a solid addition to offroad options in any player’s garage, being that it’s built to handle the rough and tumble terrain of woods and wasteland.

There’s plenty of further bonus events and activities to explore with the arrival of the wildlife photography challenges, including bonus GTA$ and RP on races, new payphone hits and salvage yard robberies, and more. Be sure to stay tuned to our GTA Online topic for further coverage on the game.