GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises expands shady business across the board As gas prices soar and authorities look into factions taking advantage, businesses are expanding, and new missions are coming to GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto Online can be topical at times. It’s always been a decent parody of urban living and the criminal underworld. However, the latest content expansion might be one of the more on-the-nose yet. Rockstar has announced GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, in which players will help authorities investigate an oil company. If that’s not your jam, you can still take part in expanding criminal business throughout the game.

Rockstar revealed The Criminal Enterprises content expansion for GTA Online on July 21, 2022. Rolling out on all platforms on July 26, 2022, The Criminal Enterprises brings about a wide array of new content. Gas prices are high in San Andreas as well and government authority the IAA are looking to investigate the Duggan petrochemical empire to see if its unfairly benefitting from the spike. New story missions are coming to the game for one to four players in which you will team up with the IAA to look into dirty Duggan dealings.

That’s not all. A lot of criminal paths are getting expansions in The Criminal Enterprises. Executives, Gun Runners, Motorcycle Clubs, and Night Club Owners will see new features added to their respective businesses, including new characters, features, missions, and various further updates. No matter what illicit business you’re working in, it’s about to get bigger in GTA Online.

Source: Rockstar Games

There’s quite a few further updates and content additions on the way too, including new vehicles and better payouts for activities across Grand Theft Auto Online. With GTA5 and GTA Online having recently come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, The Criminal Enterprises content expansion should be a solid new chapter for new underground entrepreneurs and seasoned criminal kingpins alike. Stay tuned as the new content launches on July 26.