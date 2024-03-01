New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA Online's The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid story update arrives next week

In Grand Theft Auto Online's latest story update, you'll join an LSPD officer in chasing down a cartel operating out of a shutdown factory farm complex.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Rockstar Games
1

Grand Theft Auto Online is getting its next story update, and this time players will have an option to work with the police to take down a new cartel and corrupt LSPD officers assisting them. The story update will come with a collection of new missions, and new vehicles for players to obtain as they prepare for a raid on the Cluckin’ Bell Farm when this update comes to GTA Online next week.

Rockstar Games shared the details of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story update for GTA Online via a Rockstar Newswire post and new trailer. Starting on March 7, 2024, Grand Theft Auto Online players on all platforms will be able to take part in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story:

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online
The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is a strong musclecar that you can obtain for taking part in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid story missions.
Source: Rockstar Games

Obviously, the story update will have a number of missions and rewards for partaking in them. Most notably, however, is that you’re going to be able to get your hands on some powerful new wheels. The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story missions will eventually get you access to automobiles like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Law Enforcement Vehicle, which you can acquire and customize as you see fit.

This is one of Grand Theft Auto Online’s first major story updates this year, following wildlife photography challenges launching back in January. With a new set of missions to pursue and some good cars to get for it, stay tuned next week when The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story update launches, and stay tuned to our GTA Online topic for more news on the game.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

