GTA Online's The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid story update arrives next week In Grand Theft Auto Online's latest story update, you'll join an LSPD officer in chasing down a cartel operating out of a shutdown factory farm complex.

Grand Theft Auto Online is getting its next story update, and this time players will have an option to work with the police to take down a new cartel and corrupt LSPD officers assisting them. The story update will come with a collection of new missions, and new vehicles for players to obtain as they prepare for a raid on the Cluckin’ Bell Farm when this update comes to GTA Online next week.

Rockstar Games shared the details of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story update for GTA Online via a Rockstar Newswire post and new trailer. Starting on March 7, 2024, Grand Theft Auto Online players on all platforms will be able to take part in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story:

You’ve already received a call from former Diamond Casino head of security turned LSPD officer Vincent Effenburger — now you’ll have the opportunity to work together in an unorthodox, but profitable, collaboration to take down a new cartel running a large-scale operation out of the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is a strong musclecar that you can obtain for taking part in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid story missions.

Source: Rockstar Games

Obviously, the story update will have a number of missions and rewards for partaking in them. Most notably, however, is that you’re going to be able to get your hands on some powerful new wheels. The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story missions will eventually get you access to automobiles like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Law Enforcement Vehicle, which you can acquire and customize as you see fit.

This is one of Grand Theft Auto Online’s first major story updates this year, following wildlife photography challenges launching back in January. With a new set of missions to pursue and some good cars to get for it, stay tuned next week when The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid story update launches, and stay tuned to our GTA Online topic for more news on the game.