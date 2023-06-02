GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries brings new missions & content on June 13 With Merryweather Security going hard to the paint to squeeze out rival private military groups, Grand Theft Auto Online players will fight back in the streets, seas, and skies.

Another new season is bringing us a fresh chapter of content in Grand Theft Auto Online. This mid-June, Rockstar Games is launching the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries content update, and it will feature a new story pitting players against Merryweather Security, new vehicles, and a whole lot of combat on land, sea, and air as you and other entities throughout the city fight for control of the private military and security sectors.

Rockstar Games announced the release date for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries in a press release on the Rockstar Newswire on June 2, 2023. According to the announcement, GTA Online’s latest major content update is coming on June 13. This time around, all eyes are Merryweather Security. The private military has been corrupt and brutish since Grand Theft Auto 5 launched, but now it’s aggressively (and violently) trying to push out all other private military and security competition throughout the city. Players will get involved with other ex-military and private contractors to fight back with a cavalcade of new gear, vehicles, features, and updates to the game.

The Mammoth VTOL Aircraft can become a new mobile command center for players that play their way through San Andreas Mercenaries this mid-June.

Source: Rockstar Games

As players play through San Andreas Mercenaries’ story, they will gain access to the Mammoth Avenger aircraft as a mobile and aerial command center. This massive VTOL aircraft is equipped with an Operations Terminal and can be upgraded with a number of weapons systems to become the perfect craft for smuggling runs, payload drops, and plenty of other private military shenanigans. Players that own or can buy up a Hangar will be able to store the Mammoth there and can do even further customizations on both the Mammoth and their Hangar property.

In addition, quality-of-life improvements are coming to GTA Online, including the ability to claim multiple destroyed vehicles at once via Mors Mutual Insurance, custom description tags for garages, and much more. As the San Andreas Mercenaries content gets set to launch this June, stay tuned for more Grand Theft Auto coverage.