GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars gets its final chapter in The Last Dose this month In the middle of March, Grand Theft Auto Online's Los Santos Drug Wars storyline will come to an end with five new story missions.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars expansion storyline is about to reach its conclusion. Rockstar Games has announced Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose, which will bring five more story missions and a narrative conclusion to this chapter of the game. What will you find at the bottom of the psychedelic rabbit hole? Well, it’s just something you and your fellow criminal entrepreneurs will have to see for yourself this month.

Rockstar Games announced GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose via a Rockstar Newswire post on March 9, 2023. The last chapter of the Los Santos Drug Wars expansion will launch on all available platforms on March 16, 2023. The big inclusion of this content is five new story missions that will close out the ongoing narrative.

“Reach the bottom of the rabbit hole in five new story missions that reveal the mysterious connection between Los Santos’ illicit drug trade and the pharmaceutical industry, as Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to the fray to wreak havoc in this mind-bending and twisted finale,” the Newswire post reads.

If the blurry clown with ring of fire around him is any indication, GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose is putting a wild bookend on the ongoing story in the game.

Source: Rockstar Games

Rockstar launched the Los Santos Drug Wars expansion in Grand Theft Auto Online back in December 2022. Players following the story will likely be excited to see it reach a conclusion next week. We’ve seen plenty of other fun goodies make their way to the game in the meantime, including the Gun Van content that brought the ridiculously over-the-top railgun to play, and the Eclipse Boulevard Garage that brought a multi-story car showroom to players’ clutches.

That said, those who have been sticking with the narrative of Los Santos Drug Wars in GTA Online will get the final chapter shortly. Stay tuned for more Grand Theft Auto news right here at Shacknews.