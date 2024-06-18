New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nvidia (NVDA) stock passes Microsoft (MSFT) in market capitalization, now largest company on Earth

Following the close of markets today, Nvidia officially passed Microsoft in market capitalization to grab the number one spot.
TJ Denzer
Image via Reuters
3

The Nvidia company has been on a hot streak for a few years now and officially made history today as markets closed. In terms of market capitalization, Nvidia officially passed Microsoft in value. With it surpassing Microsoft’s, Nvidia is officially the largest company on earth as of today’s market close.

Nvidia’s number one spot in market capitalization can be seen over on CompaniesMarketCap.com, where the world’s most valuable companies are ranked. While it remained to be seen if Nvidia would hold its position through market close, it managed to hold out with a closing market cap of $3.335 trillion USD. That put it narrowly over Microsoft’s position, which closed at $3.317 trillion today.

Nvidia's (NVDA) longterm stock growth chart from 2003 up to June 18, 2024
Microsoft and Apple have bounced back and forth over the years, both contending heavily for the number one spot with a variety of innovations and tech that have made them largely profitable. However, Nvidia’s efforts in artificial intelligence and the chips that power that technology, as well as graphics technology in its CPUs and GPUs, have allowed for a meteoric rise that led to its arrival in the number one spot today. Nvidia’s analysts believe it’s only going to get better as well, projecting a 75 percent gross margin for the company’s FY 2025.

It remains to be seen if Apple or Microsoft can take the lead back from Nvidia, but at least for today, Nvidia sits in the top spot on market capitalization as the largest company on Earth. Stay tuned for more Nvidia and tech news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.

