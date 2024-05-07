Evening Reading - May 7, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. I’m fresh off a flight from Prague and back this week to deliver your Tuesday Evening Reading. I wish I could say it’s been fun in the States, but certain trillion dollar companies saw fit to perform their latest trick of making hundreds of jobs and a couple studios disappear. Maybe mass acquisition was a mistake? Either way, this day of posting must end, so here’s your Evening Reading to close it down.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Was the writing on the wall?

Seems kind of like Tango Gameworks was trying to tell us something.

The Microsoft playbook

This is the only explanation for Tango Gameworks closing after making such a hit game like Hi-Fi Rush. pic.twitter.com/vv028kUfa8 — Sam Procrastinates (@SamsProStation) May 7, 2024

Why create anything of value when you could just buy all the good ideas and hoard them?

Phil Spencer & Satya Nadella deserve a diss track

BREAKING: Kendrick Lamar just fired shots at Phil Spencer after the closure of Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin ‼️😳



Will Kendrick be the first rapper in history to take out both Drake and a high level gaming executive in the same week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yJTWLbPzrq — Radec (@realradec) May 7, 2024

It fits so well.

Arkane Austin was working up until the last minute

Redfall's DLC was being worked on 5 hours ago pic.twitter.com/ses9IvakXh — JuiceHead (@JuiceHead33) May 7, 2024

Kind of makes it all the more despicable.

At least Shinji Mikami is trying to make a difference

After today's news, it makes a lot more sense that not only did Shinji Mikami exit Tango Gameworks, but a priority of his new studio is creating a sustainable pipeline for young devs to launch smaller projects. Honestly? I hope he succeeds. https://t.co/fYUdV2JUne — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) May 7, 2024

It feels like Mikami may have seen the writing on the wall. Maybe Ikumi Nakamura, too. Mikami’s priority at his new studio makes a lot more sense now.

Lies of Phil

The new DLC for Lies of P looks terrible. Oh wait, it’s just life.

But it’s not like Sony’s doing far better

Don’t forget Sony had to be bullied by Helldivers 2 fans and the developer itself into not making a really stupid decision that made the game unplayable for regions around the world just a few days ago.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

We need more ska in our lives. We need more memes in our lives. We need more ska memes in our lives, and Bubbletron agrees.

Source: Bubbletron

Hopefully tomorrow’s a better day, but we still hope you have a good night. Thank you for stopping by.