Evening Reading - May 7, 2024

Was the writing on the wall?
May 7, 2024
Seems kind of like Tango Gameworks was trying to tell us something.
The Microsoft playbook
This is the only explanation for Tango Gameworks closing after making such a hit game like Hi-Fi Rush. pic.twitter.com/vv028kUfa8— Sam Procrastinates (@SamsProStation) May 7, 2024
Why create anything of value when you could just buy all the good ideas and hoard them?
Phil Spencer & Satya Nadella deserve a diss track
BREAKING: Kendrick Lamar just fired shots at Phil Spencer after the closure of Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin ‼️😳— Radec (@realradec) May 7, 2024
Will Kendrick be the first rapper in history to take out both Drake and a high level gaming executive in the same week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yJTWLbPzrq
It fits so well.
Arkane Austin was working up until the last minute
Redfall's DLC was being worked on 5 hours ago pic.twitter.com/ses9IvakXh— JuiceHead (@JuiceHead33) May 7, 2024
Kind of makes it all the more despicable.
At least Shinji Mikami is trying to make a difference
After today's news, it makes a lot more sense that not only did Shinji Mikami exit Tango Gameworks, but a priority of his new studio is creating a sustainable pipeline for young devs to launch smaller projects. Honestly? I hope he succeeds. https://t.co/fYUdV2JUne— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) May 7, 2024
It feels like Mikami may have seen the writing on the wall. Maybe Ikumi Nakamura, too. Mikami’s priority at his new studio makes a lot more sense now.
Lies of Phil
Help me ratio Xbox Guys https://t.co/eB4WW5wM6X pic.twitter.com/UccUsUQDZe— 𝔊𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩 𝔊𝔯𝔢𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔧𝔞 (@TK__Greninja) May 7, 2024
The new DLC for Lies of P looks terrible. Oh wait, it’s just life.
But it’s not like Sony’s doing far better
rt 🔒 pic.twitter.com/U11p6H4eLJ— OL dog 🧀🎼🏳️⚧️ (@zoigoms) May 7, 2024
Don’t forget Sony had to be bullied by Helldivers 2 fans and the developer itself into not making a really stupid decision that made the game unplayable for regions around the world just a few days ago.
That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by!
Hopefully tomorrow's a better day, but we still hope you have a good night. Thank you for stopping by.
