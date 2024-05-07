New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 7, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Welcome, welcome, Shackers. I’m fresh off a flight from Prague and back this week to deliver your Tuesday Evening Reading. I wish I could say it’s been fun in the States, but certain trillion dollar companies saw fit to perform their latest trick of making hundreds of jobs and a couple studios disappear. Maybe mass acquisition was a mistake? Either way, this day of posting must end, so here’s your Evening Reading to close it down.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Was the writing on the wall?

Seems kind of like Tango Gameworks was trying to tell us something.

The Microsoft playbook

Why create anything of value when you could just buy all the good ideas and hoard them?

Phil Spencer & Satya Nadella deserve a diss track

It fits so well.

Arkane Austin was working up until the last minute

Kind of makes it all the more despicable.

At least Shinji Mikami is trying to make a difference

It feels like Mikami may have seen the writing on the wall. Maybe Ikumi Nakamura, too. Mikami’s priority at his new studio makes a lot more sense now.

Lies of Phil

The new DLC for Lies of P looks terrible. Oh wait, it’s just life.

But it’s not like Sony’s doing far better

Don’t forget Sony had to be bullied by Helldivers 2 fans and the developer itself into not making a really stupid decision that made the game unplayable for regions around the world just a few days ago.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron valuing a startup for a Ska Social Media App Meme Factory at $281,975,400,000.
We need more ska in our lives. We need more memes in our lives. We need more ska memes in our lives, and Bubbletron agrees.
Source: Bubbletron

Hopefully tomorrow’s a better day, but we still hope you have a good night. Thank you for stopping by.

