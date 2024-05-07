Hearthstone thinks bigger with Dr. Boom's Incredible Inventions Mini-Set The Hearthstone team isn't content to merely add new cards with the game's next Mini-Set. It's also adding in a new keyword.

Hearthstone has settled into a pattern of releasing new Mini-Sets at roughly the halfway point into an expansion's life cycle. Those Mini-Sets will contain new cards, often mixing together keywords from the current Standard year. For Whizbang's Workshop's Mini-Set, the development team is going a step further. There's a new keyword about to run rampant as part of the new Dr. Boom's Incredible Inventions Mini-Set.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The most interesting addition for this latest Hearthstone Mini-Set is an all-new keyword. Those are usually saved for actual expansions, but the development team is building on Whizbang Workshop's Miniaturize keyword. What's the opposite of making something miniature? Making it huge, of course! The new keyword is Gigantify, where any minion sporting that keyword will add an 8-mana 8/8 copy to the player's hand. So far, the only Gigantify minion revealed is the Druid's 3-mana Snuggle Teddy, which has Elusive, Lifesteal, and Taunt.

Of course, there's still an appeal in minis, as evidenced through the new Puppetmaster Dorian legendary. This 4-Cost 2/6 Neutral will add a 1/1 copy of any minion drawn to the player's hand. That copy will only cost (1) mana.

One mechanic that hasn't been demonstrated yet is Packs. As explained by Senior Game Designer Cora Georgiou, Packs works similarly to Elise the Trailblazer, in that this cards with this effect will add five random cards to the player's hand. The catch is, those cards are discarded as soon as the turn is over.

Players can add Dr. Boom's Incredible Inventions' 38 cards to their collection and begin using them on Tuesday, May 14. The Mini-Set will cost $14.99 USD or 2,000 in-game Gold.