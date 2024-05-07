New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings results slightly miss revenue expectations

EA stock was down in after-hours trading following the publishing of its Q4 report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Electronic Arts (EA) has published its earnings report for Q4 2024, chronicling its financial performance during the final quarter of its fiscal year. The FC24 and Madden publisher will hope to turn around its momentum for the upcoming fiscal year, as Q4 2024 brought a miss on both revenue and EPS for EA.

EA published its quarterly earnings report for Q4 2024 at the close of markets today. The company reported $1.66 billion in revenue against an expectation of $1.8 billion. CEO Andrew Wilson provided a statement inside the earnings report:

A player kicking a ball in the air.

Source: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) stock took a dive in after-hours trading following the publishing of the report. It was valued as low as $124.12 after ending the day at $130.24.

For more on the financial news out of the video game industry this week, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

