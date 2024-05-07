Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings results slightly miss revenue expectations EA stock was down in after-hours trading following the publishing of its Q4 report.

Electronic Arts (EA) has published its earnings report for Q4 2024, chronicling its financial performance during the final quarter of its fiscal year. The FC24 and Madden publisher will hope to turn around its momentum for the upcoming fiscal year, as Q4 2024 brought a miss on both revenue and EPS for EA.

EA published its quarterly earnings report for Q4 2024 at the close of markets today. The company reported $1.66 billion in revenue against an expectation of $1.8 billion. CEO Andrew Wilson provided a statement inside the earnings report:



Source: Electronic Arts

This year, EA delivered bigger, bolder world class entertainment that engaged and connected hundreds of millions of players and fans. We will continue to build on this strong momentum through an incredible pipeline of new experiences, starting with College Football in FY25, positioning us for accelerated growth in FY26 and beyond.

Electronic Arts (EA) stock took a dive in after-hours trading following the publishing of the report. It was valued as low as $124.12 after ending the day at $130.24.

