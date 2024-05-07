Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings results slightly miss revenue expectations
EA stock was down in after-hours trading following the publishing of its Q4 report.
Electronic Arts (EA) has published its earnings report for Q4 2024, chronicling its financial performance during the final quarter of its fiscal year. The FC24 and Madden publisher will hope to turn around its momentum for the upcoming fiscal year, as Q4 2024 brought a miss on both revenue and EPS for EA.
EA published its quarterly earnings report for Q4 2024 at the close of markets today. The company reported $1.66 billion in revenue against an expectation of $1.8 billion. CEO Andrew Wilson provided a statement inside the earnings report:
Electronic Arts (EA) stock took a dive in after-hours trading following the publishing of the report. It was valued as low as $124.12 after ending the day at $130.24.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings results slightly miss revenue expectations