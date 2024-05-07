New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The 2024 iPad Pro features the new M4 chip

Apple is going from M2 straight to the M4 processor.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
2

Apple’s iPad-themed event expectedly featured a lot of tablet news, including the reveal of the refreshed iPad Pro. The new model of Apple’s high-end tablet packs an ultra thin design and the new M4 processing chip.

We got our first look at the 2024 iPad Pro during today’s Apple Event. The tablet holds the distinction of being Apple’s thinnest product ever, more so than the iPod Nano. Most notably, it introduces the M4, the latest iteration of Apple’s proprietary processor. The company showed off how the M4 improves editing, multitasking, and making music.

Specs for the 2024 iPad Pro.

Source: Apple

Like the new iPad Air, the camera on the iPad Pro will be moving from portrait mode to the landscape edge.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 USD and the 12-inch model starts at $1,299 USD. It’s available for pre-order today and will be released next week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola