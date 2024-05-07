The 2024 iPad Pro features the new M4 chip Apple is going from M2 straight to the M4 processor.

Apple’s iPad-themed event expectedly featured a lot of tablet news, including the reveal of the refreshed iPad Pro. The new model of Apple’s high-end tablet packs an ultra thin design and the new M4 processing chip.

We got our first look at the 2024 iPad Pro during today’s Apple Event. The tablet holds the distinction of being Apple’s thinnest product ever, more so than the iPod Nano. Most notably, it introduces the M4, the latest iteration of Apple’s proprietary processor. The company showed off how the M4 improves editing, multitasking, and making music.



Source: Apple

Like the new iPad Air, the camera on the iPad Pro will be moving from portrait mode to the landscape edge.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 USD and the 12-inch model starts at $1,299 USD. It’s available for pre-order today and will be released next week.