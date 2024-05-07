Apple announces 2024 iPad Air with M2 chip The new iPad air will come in two size models for the first time.

Apple’s May 2024 presentation focused on the iPad family of products and included the reveal of the refreshed iPad Air. This year’s model of the tablet packs the powerful M2 processing chip and comes in two different size models for the first time.

The 2024 iPad Air boasts a slew of technical improvements over its predecessor, including processing speed and graphical power. The tablet comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models and can be bought in one of four colors: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.



Source: Apple

The new iPad Air comes with four different internal storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 11-inch model starts at $599 USD and the 13-inch model starts at $799 USD. The tablet is available for pre-order today and will be released next week.