Apple announces 2024 iPad Air with M2 chip

The new iPad air will come in two size models for the first time.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
5

Apple’s May 2024 presentation focused on the iPad family of products and included the reveal of the refreshed iPad Air. This year’s model of the tablet packs the powerful M2 processing chip and comes in two different size models for the first time.

The 2024 iPad Air boasts a slew of technical improvements over its predecessor, including processing speed and graphical power. The tablet comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models and can be bought in one of four colors: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.

The specs of the 2024 iPad Air.

Source: Apple

The new iPad Air comes with four different internal storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 11-inch model starts at $599 USD and the 13-inch model starts at $799 USD. The tablet is available for pre-order today and will be released next week. Catch all of the news out of today's Apple Event right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 7, 2024 7:22 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Apple announces 2024 iPad Air with M2 chip

    • Milleh legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 7, 2024 7:43 AM

      OLED in iPads, finally

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 7, 2024 8:05 AM

      $800 fir an iPad Air?!

      • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 7, 2024 8:24 AM

        It’s $600 for the 11 inch and $800 for the 13

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 7, 2024 8:38 AM

        I'm interested in that 13" Air -- could be great for reading comics on, or it could be awkward to hold ... I'm not sure. :D

    • digweed014 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 7, 2024 8:13 AM

      Wanting to replace my 2017 iPad Pro but $1000 is sorta ouch. With keyboard you’re up to MacBook price

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 7, 2024 8:38 AM

        I can’t imagine spending that kinda money and still not getting a real computer out of it.

        I mean presumably some people do or else they’d never sell any but still - yeah, not for me.

    • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 7, 2024 8:23 AM

      Some cool stuff but it is critical that the next iPadOS update is a huge one. Looking forward to WWDC.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 7, 2024 8:33 AM

      Kinda disappointed it’s just more spec bumps. Yes OLED is great and speed is speed but I guess the iPad is just gonna stay what it is for the most part

      • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 7, 2024 8:36 AM

        Design wise they are more or less set in stone, and that is probably okay for the most part.

        The software story is what needs to change though, and with WWDC around the corner this wasn’t the event to do it at.

    • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 7, 2024 8:39 AM

      Well now I don’t regret buying an iPad Pro last year since they upped the price by 50% to get an oled upgrade.

    • orgcaptainnemo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 7, 2024 8:40 AM

      I wanted to get a new pro but it appears they didn’t release an updated folio keyboard for it. I use keyboard and tablet modes 50/50 and not being able to fold the keyboard back is a huge bummer. I guess I’ll hold off now.

