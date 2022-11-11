Evening Reading - November 11, 2022 (RIP Kevin Conroy)

It has been a trying day for various reasons, but it's still Friday and that means it's time for a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. Although today is going to be a little bit different. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/GgdfYvoKVL pic.twitter.com/pSy8h29h6r — DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022

I'd like to do something different tonight. This morning, we lost Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, and that's a death that hit me really hard. For tonight, I'd like to forego the normal routine. It'll be back next week, no worries. Instead, for this edition of Evening Reading, I'd like to dedicate it to Kevin Conroy by remembering some of his best moments.

Remembering when Kevin Conroy spoke with GamerHub

GamerHub was very fortunate to get to talk to Kevin Conroy over the course of the last few years. He's a wonderful interview and always brought enthusiasm to the Dark Knight.

Almost Got 'Im

People will often ask what the best episode of Batman: The Animated Series was. The answer is almost always "Almost Got 'Im." Here are a few clips to illustrate why.

"I... AM... BATMAN!"

The Tim Burton Batman movies are what helped define the modern Dark Knight, but everyone remembers Kevin Conroy's rendition of the character because of moments like this.

Batman Begins

Everyone who followed Conroy's Batman remembers him bringing that same gravitas to the big screen. Here's one of the most memorable scenes from Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

What makes a Batman

Meant to be the final episode of Justice League Unlimited... until it got renewed (D'oh...), Epilogue was meant to tie everything up all the way back to Batman: The Animated Series. Before we got Terry's ending, we found out what made Batman who he was and it resulted in one of Kevin Conroy's finest depictions of the character.

Going Beyond

There's a lot I could have picked out from the Batman Beyond years, but I actually wanted to pick out this special short from the Batman 75th anniversary celebration in 2014, because it spotlights another talent who left us way too soon: Darwyn Cooke. Here's Cooke directing Conroy and Will Friedle in a special return to the Batman Beyond universe.

Return to Arkham

To set the scene, it was the late 2000s. Justice League Unlimited had just wrapped up and with WB moving on to new Batman stories, it appeared unlikely that we would ever hear Conroy voice the Caped Crusader again. Then came Batman: Arkham Asylum, which brought back both Conroy and Mark Hamill. Here's the opening that not only invoked all the nostalgia for Conroy's Batman, but also kicked off an all-time great video game trilogy.

Batman v. Superman

Conroy would also return to the video game cowl for Injustice: Gods Among Us, in an opening scene that reminded us that Batman fighting Superman could actually be good.

The Brave and the Bold

In the late 2000s, Warner Bros. had moved to a new Batman series that harkened back to the Silver Age. The Brave and the Bold was a lighter Batman show and a pretty good one. WB even found Diedrich Bader to capably voice the Bat, a role he still carries to this day in Harley Quinn. However, this show also paid homage to all eras of Batman. Observe this clip, in which Kevin Conroy voiced the enigmatic Phantom Stranger.

The lighter side of the Bat

Many people associate Kevin Conroy's Batman with a darker interpretation of the character, especially as Bruce Timm and Paul Dini's version of the Dark Knight advanced in years. However, Conroy always knew when to bring out a lighter side of the Batman. Watch this web-exclusive clip of Justice League Action, where Conroy got to have some fun with the character he brought life to for so many years.

Finding Batman

Every hero has an origin story, this is his.



As a tribute to the incredible Kevin Conroy, we've made his personal FINDING BATMAN story from DC PRIDE 2022 free-to-read on #DCUNIVERSEINFINITE: https://t.co/wz7WBdJCOl pic.twitter.com/hP6uHAXxXx — DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022

Earlier this year, Kevin Conroy went from the voice of Batman to the rare role of author. DC let him tell a short story in the DC Pride 2022 anthology and it was a story that impacted many people, especially as it acted as his coming out. Many were surprised to see the long-time voice of Batman come out. But it proved inspirational for the millions of marginalized LGBTQ+ people in the world, who could now look up to one of the great voice acting icons as one of them.

In tribute to Conroy, DC has made the full DC Pride 2022 anthology free to read for everyone.

Remembering the man himself

I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/hJcUVEVeWm — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 11, 2022

RIP my partner in crime (fighting.) Thank you, Kevin, for 30 years of laughs. “May the road rise to meet you…May god hold you in the hollow of his hand.” #batman #btas #robin #nightwing https://t.co/PajAwcXsLe — Loren Lester (@thelorenlester) November 11, 2022

Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend. Flash #kevinconroy #Batman #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/rReMdBaPh3 — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) November 11, 2022

So saddened to hear the news of Kevin Conroy passing away. He was as kind as he was talented, and will be sorely missed. I had the pleasure of working with him on #Batman The Animated Series in the 90s. Here we are at NY Comicon in 2019. #Rip💔 pic.twitter.com/jjvQHfLUMx — Lauren Tom (@LaurenTom9000) November 11, 2022

Bruce imagined him, Andrea found him and, once found, Kevin kicked the door open for all of us to bring to you the amazing characters of DCAU.

Kevin, my friend, my colleague, my hero. We will all miss you terribly. You are a singular soul. Thank you. Now rest #Batman #KevinConroy pic.twitter.com/yrNC8Mfjnt — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) November 11, 2022

So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games.



So iconic. What a loss. RIP :( pic.twitter.com/JpgRwIGDAh — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2022

both his amazing talent and his unending kindness. He was so thankful and welcoming to all his fans and thoughtful in every interaction. I was always thrilled that he also got to play Bruce Wayne IRL on the Crisis on Infinite Crossover on the CW. A true prince of a man. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Cbp1lH4Ci9 — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 11, 2022

Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother.#RIPKevinConroy 💔 pic.twitter.com/THlaZ2uTSh — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 11, 2022

And finally, the people who worked with Kevin Conroy throughout his career remember him today.

That's Evening Reading. I'll see you all next week.