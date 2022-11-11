Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 11: Xbox half-off deals

A handful of pretty good Xbox games are going for half-off or more this weekend, including the Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition.
Ozzie Mejia
Xbox is working some magic this weekend. For its latest sale, Xbox is sawing the prices of some of its top games in half. Look for games like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, the Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition, and the Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition, which are at some of their lowest prices to date. If you need something else to play on your Xbox, the best of Bandai Namco is also on sale.

Over at PlayStation, there's still November Savings for one more week, while a new round of Games Under $20 is up and running. Nintendo doesn't have a lot for sale this weekend, but there's still time to grab the PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Edition at a discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

