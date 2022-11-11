Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 11: Xbox half-off deals

Xbox is working some magic this weekend. For its latest sale, Xbox is sawing the prices of some of its top games in half. Look for games like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, the Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition, and the Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition, which are at some of their lowest prices to date. If you need something else to play on your Xbox, the best of Bandai Namco is also on sale.
Over at PlayStation, there's still November Savings for one more week, while a new round of Games Under $20 is up and running. Nintendo doesn't have a lot for sale this weekend, but there's still time to grab the PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Edition at a discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Praetorians HD Remaster - FREE!
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition - FREE!
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Digimon Survive [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Games 50% Off or More Sale
- Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah Edition - $32.49 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $19.99 (50% off)
- KeyWe [Xbox Series X] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox 50% Off or More Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- F1 22 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- November Savings
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $51.99 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $83.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uncharted Digital Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation November Savings Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (56% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Judgment [PS5] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [PS5/PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (90% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $8.74 (65% off)
- The Long Dark - $11.89 (66% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Heavenly Bodies - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $16.24 (35% off)
- Cursed to Golf - $15.99 (20% off)
- OBAKEIDORO! - $9.99 (50% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- Alba: A Wildfire Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 11: Xbox half-off deals