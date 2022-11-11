Krafton acquires Ascent developer Neon Giant, working on new open-world FPS

Interestingly, the press release states that Krafton has a number of “high-quality console and PC titles in active development across various genres” including a new Subnautica game.

Additionally, the company has a number of high-quality console and PC titles in active development across various genres, including Project Black Budget (PvPvE hardcore looter shooter), Project Roam (multiplayer PvPvE shooter) and the next Subnautica game (adventure).

Prior to touching upon some of the projects currently in active development, Krafton also mentions that it plans to establish a “major studio in Canada” to help lead in the development of a project based around the Korean fantasy novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears by Lee Yeongdo. A link is included in the press release to a web page with additional information on the project and mention of how Krafton is “seeking partners” to help create the game.

Krafton, Inc., best known for creating the seminal battle royale game, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, is seeking partners to create a fantasy adventure game based on the best-selling novel The Bird That Drinks Tears. This ambitious project will bring the beloved book to life, showcasing its rich world, complex characters, strange creatures, and breathtaking locations.



UNANNOUNCED PROJECT will bring the beloved book to life; showcasing the novel's rich world, complex characters, and breathtaking locations -- all combined with the edge-of-your-seat gameplay Krafton is known for. We welcome acclaimed global talent to join in crafting this unique mythic world!

Overall, it sounds like Krafton has a lot of exciting projects planned including a new open-world FPS from Neon Giant, new Subnautica game from Unknown Worlds, and a game inspired by The Bird That Drinks Tears. For more on Krafton’s plans, be sure to read through its Q3 2022 earnings report and accompanying press release.

