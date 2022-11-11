Krafton acquires Ascent developer Neon Giant, working on new open-world FPS
PUBG publisher Krafton recently acquired Neon Giant with mention of the studio working on a new open-world FPS in its Q3 2022 earnings report.
Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, recently shared the news that it has acquired The Ascent developer Neon Giant. With this, Neon Giant will join Krafton’s existing lineup of independent game studios including the aforementioned PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios (The Callisto Protocol), and Unknown Worlds (Subnautica).
Not only did Krafton acquire Neon Giant, it’s also noted in the company’s Q3 2022 earnings report that the developer is already working on a new open-world FPS title. Mention of this new game can be spotted on the eighth page of the company’s report. It's also included in an official press release from Krafton tied its Q3 2022 earnings report and the acquisition of Neon Giant.
