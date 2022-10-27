The Callisto Protocol canceled in Japan due to inability to pass CERO Ratings Board The Japanese video games ratings board has made demands of censorship with which Striking Distance Games and Krafton are unwilling to comply.

Many have anticipated The Callisto Protocol as original Dead Space creator Glen Schofield continues to put his horror chops to work in this new IP alongside studio Striking Distance Games. However, it looks like the game will not be available in Japan. Striking Distance Games and publisher Krafton have announced the cancellation of a Callisto Protocol release in Japan due mostly to the fact that the game has come up against censorship issues with Japanese video game ratings board CERO.

Striking Distance and Krafton announced their decision to cancel the release of The Callisto Protocol in Japan via the game’s Japanese Twitter. Reportedly, The Callisto Protocol was being held back from a rating for its use of excessive violence and brutal imagery. CERO made demands that certain content be cut or revised, but Striking Distance signaled that it would not be complying with these demands. Krafton and Striking Distance will supply refunds to players who pre-ordered the game in Japan.

Striking Distance Games and Krafton explain that The Callisto Protocol cannot pass the CERO Ratings Board in its current state and that the changes necessary to pass would not provide the experience players expect.

Japan’s CERO board has not banned many large-scale games in the country, but it has forced several games to cut content in compliance with its standards, including Grand Theft Auto, Dead Island, and even Call of Duty. Moreover, it has been said that those standards have gotten more strict since the board was established in 2002, as shared by Tokyo-based analyst Dr. Serkan Toto. In turn, The Callisto Protocol is highly gory, featuring a lot of intense effects we spoke more on in our recent preview.

“Local ratings agency CERO did not like the level of violence in the game, and the developer refuses to comply with their demands,” Dr. Toto explained. “Many people don't know a LOT of games are censored in Japan. In the 1990s, Japan was a lot softer when it comes to video game censorship. CERO was founded in 2002 and has become stricter and stricter over the years.”

So, it seems Japanese players are out of luck in terms of a retail release of The Callisto Protocol. With the game set to release on December 2, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it will remain to be seen if there are any changes in this matter. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the story for further updates.