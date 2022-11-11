Control 2 is in development, Remedy Entertainment confirms Remedy Entertainment announces that it has signed on to co-develop and co-publish Control 2.

Control was one of the most celebrated games of 2019, taking home Game of the Year awards from numerous organizations and further solidifying Remedy Entertainment as one of the best active studios. A few years after that release, it’s been confirmed that we haven’t seen the last of that world and characters. Remedy Entertainment has officially announced Control 2, which it will co-develop and co-publish.

Remedy Entertainment announced Control 2 in a press release this morning. The company confirmed that it has signed a deal with 505 Games, which published Control, to co-develop and co-publish a sequel for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Remedy will handle publishing duties on PC while 505 Games will publish Control 2 on consoles.



Source: Remedy Entertainment

“We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together. Since its launch in 2019, Control has sold over 3 million copies,” say Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group/505 Games. “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

Control 2 has a production budget of 50 million Euros and will be built on Remedy’s Northlight engine. There are no plot details yet, but it’s likely that Control 2 will pick up the threads of the original game.

While the announcement doesn’t provide a release window, it states that Control 2 is currently in the concept stage, so it’ll likely be a while before it’s available. Control 2 is just the latest project that Remedy Entertainment is attached to. The studio is also involved in the Max Payne remakes that were announced earlier this year, and is still working on the multiplayer spin-off of Control revealed in 2021.