Remedy and 505 Games announce multiplayer spinoff for Control The expansion of the Control universe is now official, as a new multiplayer title from Remedy and 505 is on its way.

Even with a handful of DLCs exploring the history of the Oldest House, there was a sense that Remedy Entertainment wasn't quite finished with Control just yet. The studio had constructed an interesting lore around what would end up being its biggest breakout hit since Alan Wake. As it turns out, the team isn't ready to leave this world just yet. On Tuesday, Remedy announced that it would once again team up with publisher 505 Games to return to the Control universe, only this time with a multiplayer spinoff.

There is no official name for the Control spinoff just yet. For now, it is going by the name "Project Condor." The only knowns are that it appears to be a cooperative multiplayer shooter of some sort and it will be the first of a few games to dive back into Control's world. Game Director Mikael Kasurinen teased a "bigger-budget Control game" is also on the way, though no details on that were given.

"We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer," Kasurinen said on the Remedy website, citing the studio's inexperience with multiplayer titles. "But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to re-think our angles, our techniques, our mindset, but we see it as an exciting challenge: What would a Remedy multiplayer game look like? The Vanguard team has done awesome progress on that front already, and the possibilities there are extremely exciting. Both games will be different examples of how you can collectively experience our worlds."

With Remedy coming off a disappointing effort with Quantum Break, Control proved to be the studio's return to form. The team received the Shacknews Best Comeback of 2019 award for its efforts, as Control rapidly grew into one of its biggest titles ever. Control recently released on new-generation consoles and is just coming off a stint as an Epic Games Store freebie. The game is currently being heavily discounted as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

Nobody knows what this Control spinoff will look like, but we're eager to find out. Keep it on Shacknews as we follow this story over the next couple of years.