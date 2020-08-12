Control is getting a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's a catch Players will need to purchase Control's latest version to qualify for an upgrade.

With the transition to the next generation of consoles, many publishers and developers are preparing for the jump. Both Microsoft and Sony have done a great job of reassuring fans that their purchased games will not be lost to time, offering free upgrades to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of recently acquired games. 2019’s Control was wildly successful, and has been confirmed to be coming to next-gen consoles. However, to qualify for the free upgrade, players will have to purchase the game’s Ultimate Edition, which launches on August 27.

A FAQ on Control’s website explicitly states how the free upgrade will work. “The free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of Control is only available for Control Ultimate Edition.” the site reads. Control received much acclaim upon its release, and even garnered some Game of the Year talks from us here at Shacknews, but this decision is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Control was developed by Remedy and published by 505 Games, but it’s not exactly clear who this decision came down from. Control Ultimate Edition includes the base game, as well as The Foundation and AWE expansions. The bundle will cost approximately $35 USD. Those who bought the standard game separately will not be eligible for the free upgrade.

Back in July, reports came out that Microsoft was vehemently against publishers trying to charge players for next-gen upgrades. We could potentially see Phil Spencer and company step in to try and stop 505 from charging players to upgrade to Control on Xbox Series X.

Developer Remedy have a certified hit on their hands with Control. In fact, it was recently revealed that their next title will be set in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake. The uproar caused by the Ultimate Edition announcement could potentially lead the publisher to rethink their plans. If something changes, we’ll make updates to this article.