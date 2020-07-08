Microsoft is reportedly attempting to keep all Xbox Series X game upgrades free The company is apparently refusing to let publishers charge players to upgrade their games.

With both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X launching later this year, we are on the cusp of a new generation of gaming. New consoles mean new hardware, which typically means that games from previous systems won’t work on the latest. This is often the biggest struggle in the transition between generations. Microsoft is attempting to quell this with their Smart Delivery system, which allows players to upgrade an Xbox One copy of a game to the Series X for free. The company is doubling down on this idea, as it’s being reported that Microsoft is stopping publishers from charging players to upgrade.

Originally reported by VGC, sources say that Microsoft has told publishers that are working on cross generation games that they cannot charge players to upgrade from an Xbox One version of a game to its Series X component. According to said sources, Microsoft is asking publishers to use their Smart Delivery program, or some sort of alternative to it. There are several ways that developers can go about tackling the issue, but Microsoft seems to be trying to stop fans from having to buy the same game twice.

Recently, NBA 2K revealed that the Mamba Forever Edition of 2K21, which features the late Kobe Bryant, will cost $99 USD, and will grant players a copy of the game for both the current and next-gen console of their choice.

The awkward position of wanting to get new games, but also wanting to hold off for the newest console to avoid purchasing them twice is an issue that always comes with new generations. Though the industry has yet to come up with a clear solution for this problem, it looks like strides are being made to combat the issue. Keep in mind that this is entirely a rumor, as no company has officially spoken on the matter. If that changes, we’ll have the details for you right here on Shacknews.