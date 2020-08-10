Remedy is working on a new title set within the Control and Alan Wake universe If you were eager to return to these universes, it looks like Remedy has your back.

If you're looking forward to a new adventure set within the same universe as Alan Wake and Control, Remedy has some great news for you.

The studio went live with a special blog lining out its plans going forward for a new game that should satisfy fans of both titles. The post debuted the Remedy Connected Universe, or a place where all of Remedy's upcoming games will be taking place. However, there is no name for the particular title the team has in the works.

"Slowly, patiently, behind the scenes, we’ve been planning and plotting to make this a reality," said creative director Sam Lake of the decision. "I’m absolutely thrilled to tell you that now, the time has come to take the first concrete step on this road, establishing Remedy Connected Universe." He confirmed that there was a new game on the way, but demurred on further details.

“The AWE expansion is the first official Remedy Connected Universe crossover event, bringing more Alan Wake lore into Control,” he added. Both games are now rich with their own characters and lore, so it should be interesting to see how they come together to make something new.

It's intriguing to see these worlds melding together, though not wholly unsurprising. The Alan Wake universe was left decidedly unexplored after it never received a sequel beyond the lukewarm Alan Wake: American Nightmare. Control seemed to deepen the mystery with several ties to the horror game. There are plenty of ways this could go, and we're ready to see what comes of bringing the two worlds together.

In the meantime, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional details.