Remedy has an unannounced game in the works according to year-end report After the success of Control, Remedy has three more games up their sleeves, one being a Destiny-like games-as-service game, and another being an unannounced title.

Remedy may have scored accolade after accolade for Control in 2019, but the studio isn’t resting on their laurels. There’s more to come, and they’re set to deliver if their year-end financial report has anything to say about it. Remedy has three more games lined up, one of which is a single-player component of popular shooter Crossfire, another which is a Destiny-like games-as-service title, and a mysterious unannounced game using “Remedy’s own brands.” Could Alan Wake finally be coming back?

Remedy announced their year-end financial report on February 14, 2020 via the Remedy website. According to the report, Remedy did quite well on the backs of Control and (even now) Alan Wake. Though they admit lack of marketing hindered Control at launch, players are reportedly picking up the game more and more (no doubt thanks to its prominent good publicity in events such as The Game Awards 2019 and The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020). To that end, Remedy spoke to three more projects coming down the pipeline, one of which is entirely unannounced, and a couple of which we’ve known about.

Crossfire is a hugely popular online FPS from Korean studio Smilegate. The game hasn’t quite gotten a foothold in the west, but it’s one of the most played games in Asia, boasting over 8 million concurrent players and 650 million registered users. It was at Microsoft’s 2019 E3 presentation that Remedy announced they were developing CrossfireX, which would act as a single-player story driven addition to the game. Given its launch on Xbox in that context, there’s no doubt that Remedy and Smilegate are hoping to give the game’s popularity a spark of life in North America.

Remedy’s Vanguard is their take on a games-as-service model, like Destiny or World of Warcraft.

“The goal of Vanguard is to create a game that combines long-term service-based multiplayer experiences with some of Remedy’s unique game features,” Remedy wrote. Given how weird Remedy gets with their games and mechanics, that could mean any number of things, but one thing is for sure. They’re ready to try their hand at an always-multiplayer ongoing model.

Finally, there’s the enigma of Remedy’s “fourth project.” It’s completely unannounced and the only clue Remedy gives about it is that it will make use of Remedy’s brands. We are absolutely crossing our fingers for Alan Wake, given that Remedy already says they have plans to use the Wake franchise in crossover events and more in their future development.

