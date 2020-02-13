The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners & finalists An extensive recap of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 with a special focus on the nominees, the finalists, and of course, the winners.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 is finally here and we all get another chance to celebrate some truly incredible games from last year. There are almost two dozen categories this year with several nominees in each. Let’s dive in and see the winners of each category!

Last year was a big time for gamers, with a stellar line-up of releases. The DICE Awards 2020 is a moment where the industry gets to recognize various outstanding achievements in gaming and reward the hard working teams responsible. Without further ado, here are all the winners, finalists, and nominees from the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020.

Game of the Year Winner : Untitled Goose Game

Nominees

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation Winner : Luigi's Mansion 3

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Winner : Control

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character Winner : Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Nominees

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Winner : Control

Nominees

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design Winner : Death Stranding

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story Winner : Disco Elysium

Nominees

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement Winner : Death Stranding

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year Winner : Control

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year Winner : Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Nominees

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year Winner : Super Mario Maker 2

Nominees

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year Winner : Mortal Kombat 11

Nominees

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year Winner : Mario Kart Tour

Nominees

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year Winner : The Outer Worlds

Nominees

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year Winner : FIFA 20

Nominees

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Winner : Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Nominees

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Winner : Blood & Truth

Nominees

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year Winner : Pistol Whip

Nominees

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game Winner : Untitled Goose Game

Nominees

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year Winner : Sayonara Wild Hearts

Nominees

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year Winner : Apex Legends

Nominees

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design Winner : Baba is You

Nominees

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction Winner : Control

Nominees

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

AIAS Hall of Fame Award Winner: Connie Booth

Connie Booth is the Vice President of Product Development at Sony Computer Entertainment America. GameDaily.biz reported on this back on January 14, 2020. This makes Booth the second woman to receive this recognition.

With the winners of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 all announced, that brings the celebration to a close. But the dialogue doesn’t stop there, as there is still plenty to dissect and discuss. Did your picks win or were you surprised by any of the outcomes? Be sure to join us in the Shacknews Chatty thread below!