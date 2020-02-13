New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners & finalists

An extensive recap of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 with a special focus on the nominees, the finalists, and of course, the winners.
Sam Chandler
1

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 is finally here and we all get another chance to celebrate some truly incredible games from last year. There are almost two dozen categories this year with several nominees in each. Let’s dive in and see the winners of each category!

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners and finalists

Last year was a big time for gamers, with a stellar line-up of releases. The DICE Awards 2020 is a moment where the industry gets to recognize various outstanding achievements in gaming and reward the hard working teams responsible. Without further ado, here are all the winners, finalists, and nominees from the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020.

Game of the Year Winner: Untitled Goose Game

the dice awards 2020 game of the year untitled goose game

Nominees

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation Winner: Luigi's Mansion 3

the dice awards 2020 outstanding achievement in animation winner luigi's mansion 3

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Days Gone
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Winner: Control

the dice awards 2020 art direction control

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character Winner: Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

the dice awards 2020 character the goose

Nominees

  • Control (Jesse Faden)
  • Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
  • Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
  • Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Winner: Control

the dice awards 2020 original music composition Control

Nominees

  • Arise: A Simple Story
  • Control
  • Erica
  • Golem
  • Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design Winner: Death Stranding

the dice awards 2020 audio design Death Stranding

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Death Stranding
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story Winner: Disco Elysium

the dice awards 2020 story Disco Elysium

Nominees

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement Winner: Death Stranding

the dice awards 2020 technical achievement Death Stranding

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year Winner: Control

dice awards 2020 action game control

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

the dice awards 2020 action game of the year star wars jedi fallen order

Nominees

  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year Winner: Super Mario Maker 2

the dice awards 2020 family game of the year super mario maker 2

Nominees

  • A Short Hike
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year Winner: Mortal Kombat 11

the dice awards fighting game Mortal Kombat 11

Nominees

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year Winner: Mario Kart Tour

the dice awards 2020 racing game of the year mario kart tour

Nominees

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • F1 2019
  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year Winner: The Outer Worlds

the dice awards 2020 RPG The Outer Worlds

Nominees

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
  • The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year Winner: FIFA 20

the dice awards 2020 sports game of the year fifa 20

Nominees

  • FIFA 20
  • Madden NFL 20
  • MLB The Show 19
  • NBA 2k20
  • NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Winner: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

the dice awards 2020 strategy simulation game of the year fire emblem three houses

Nominees

  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Oxygen Not Included
  • Slay The Spire
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Winner: Blood & Truth

the dice awards 2020 immersive reality technical achievement winner Blood & Truth

Nominees

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • Stormland
  • Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year Winner: Pistol Whip

the dice awards 2020 immersive reality game of the year pistol whip

Nominees

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game Winner: Untitled Goose Game

the dice awards 2020 outstanding achievement for an independent game Untitled Goose Game

Nominees

  • A Short Hike
  • Disco Elysium
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year Winner: Sayonara Wild Hearts

the dice awards portable game of the year sayonara wild hearts

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year Winner: Apex Legends

the dice awards 2020 online game of the year Apex Legends

Nominees

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Tetris 99
  • Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design Winner: Baba is You

the dice awards 2020 game design winner baba is you

Nominees

  • Baba is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction Winner: Control

the dice awards 2020 outstanding achievement game direction Control

Nominees

  • A Short Hike
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

AIAS Hall of Fame Award Winner: Connie Booth

Connie Booth is the Vice President of Product Development at Sony Computer Entertainment America. GameDaily.biz reported on this back on January 14, 2020. This makes Booth the second woman to receive this recognition.

With the winners of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 all announced, that brings the celebration to a close. But the dialogue doesn’t stop there, as there is still plenty to dissect and discuss. Did your picks win or were you surprised by any of the outcomes? Be sure to join us in the Shacknews Chatty thread below!

