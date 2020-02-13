The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners & finalists
An extensive recap of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 with a special focus on the nominees, the finalists, and of course, the winners.
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 is finally here and we all get another chance to celebrate some truly incredible games from last year. There are almost two dozen categories this year with several nominees in each. Let’s dive in and see the winners of each category!
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners and finalists
Last year was a big time for gamers, with a stellar line-up of releases. The DICE Awards 2020 is a moment where the industry gets to recognize various outstanding achievements in gaming and reward the hard working teams responsible. Without further ado, here are all the winners, finalists, and nominees from the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020.
Game of the Year Winner: Untitled Goose Game
Nominees
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation Winner: Luigi's Mansion 3
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Winner: Control
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character Winner: Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Nominees
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Winner: Control
Nominees
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design Winner: Death Stranding
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story Winner: Disco Elysium
Nominees
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement Winner: Death Stranding
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
Action Game of the Year Winner: Control
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Nominees
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Family Game of the Year Winner: Super Mario Maker 2
Nominees
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year Winner: Mortal Kombat 11
Nominees
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year Winner: Mario Kart Tour
Nominees
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year Winner: The Outer Worlds
Nominees
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year Winner: FIFA 20
Nominees
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Winner: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Nominees
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay The Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Winner: Blood & Truth
Nominees
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year Winner: Pistol Whip
Nominees
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game Winner: Untitled Goose Game
Nominees
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
Portable Game of the Year Winner: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Online Game of the Year Winner: Apex Legends
Nominees
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design Winner: Baba is You
Nominees
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction Winner: Control
Nominees
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
AIAS Hall of Fame Award Winner: Connie Booth
Connie Booth is the Vice President of Product Development at Sony Computer Entertainment America. GameDaily.biz reported on this back on January 14, 2020. This makes Booth the second woman to receive this recognition.
With the winners of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 all announced, that brings the celebration to a close. But the dialogue doesn’t stop there, as there is still plenty to dissect and discuss. Did your picks win or were you surprised by any of the outcomes? Be sure to join us in the Shacknews Chatty thread below!
